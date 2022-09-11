Historic Beaver Creek golf resort is sold | The Verde Independent

LAKE MONTEZUMA – The former Beaver Creek Golf Course and historic ranch property has been sold to Sedona Vineyards LLC.

“We closed escrow on Aug. 31,” said Richard Chambers of Chambers Realty Group in Camp Verde. “It’s a pretty exciting deal.”

The property sold for $2.5 million, Chambers said, and it sold as one piece, which includes the former 18-hole golf course, the former Beaver Creek Ranch House property, 108 Acres of agricultural land with water rights, a three-acre commercially zoned parcel, a clubhouse, equipment and a private residence.

Douglas J. Edgelow, of Phoenix, said they are looking forward to unveiling their plans for the property to the community very soon, but he said their intention is to have part of the golf course be vineyards. Edgelow is listed as the manager of the Sedona Vineyards LLC under the Arizona Corporation Commission.

However, Edgelow explained that golf courses are a large consumer of water and they believe there may be better uses for the former golf course property that would serve the community better and conserve water.

Edgelow suggested more traditional uses of agriculture and amenities for the Neighbors like hiking and biking trails, he said.

“We haven’t 100% ruled it out yet,” he said of the golf course.

They said they will have to do Improvements since the property has been sitting for a number of years.

Edgelow said they want to get the property back to something the community and they are proud of.

The area where the buildings are located has been approved for a 50-room boutique hotel, he said.

They will also reopen the restaurant in the near future, he added. They are planning a wine-tasting room and a small general store to support the tasting room and Vineyard customers and the Residents in the area. “We’re still developing the plans that make sense.”

The new owners of the property will have to present any development plans to Yavapai County for approval.

The property was sold by Beaver Creek Resort LLC and has been in and out of escrow a few times in the past few years until Chambers Realty sold it late last month. The Beaver Creek Ranch House closed in 2010.

Beaver Creek Ranch has a long, interesting history, including its years spent as a Hidden vacation spot for famous Actors working on Films in Sedona during Hollywood’s Golden Age.

