Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Q&A: Jordan Roberts

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month was first recognized in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson as a week-long observation and was expanded to 30 days in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan. Hispanic Heritage Month currently takes place Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and we’re celebrating by highlighting our Hispanic/Latinx team members.

Here is what Account Manager of Membership Services, Jordan Roberts had to say.

What does Hispanic/Latinx representation mean to you?

It’s great being able to see other members of the community in positions of leadership and influence. Having the ability to relate to someone or feel in touch with someone who shares a common background/cultural experience can provide a sense of inclusion and familiarity.

Why is Hispanic/Latinx representation important?

It’s important for younger generations to see others like them in different positions and careers. They need to know they’re not boxed in to fit a certain mold or follow a certain career path. They have to see that they have the ability to impact change and accomplish whatever it is that they want to accomplish.

What motivated you to want to work in this industry?

After spending some time working in the medical device industry, I wanted to find a place that I was excited to work in every day. Growing up in the Sacramento community, the Kings played a huge role in my childhood and that persisted through my adult life. I made the decision to leave the medical device industry and try to find a home with my favorite franchise.

What are some resources that helped you with your professional career?

Networking and reaching out to others who walked the same path that’s laid out before me has helped my career. Nate Schlatter, a fellow Reyes Unidos member, took time out of his day to bring me into the office and talk about his journey into sports. A few months later after sharing his Insights with me, I was hired onto our sales team hoping to make the same impact on someone else that Nate made with me.

What advice would you give to other members of the Hispanic/Latinx community who are looking to work in sports media?

Show some humility and reach out to others who may have a little more experience than you do at that moment. Yes, you can do something by yourself but you don’t need to. You have an entire community that’s willing to share their experiences with you and help you become a better person than you were yesterday.

Who is one person that inspires you in your life?