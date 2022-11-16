HISD Fine Arts students unite for unique exhibition supported by local arts organizations

HISD’s Fine Arts Department has combined dance with photography to create a first-of-its-kind exhibition showcasing the artistic relationship between the two disciplines.

The Power of Collaboration: Through the Artists’ Lens is on display in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center lobby through Dec. 2. An opening reception is being held Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 pm Artist recognitions will begin at 6:45 pm

During the summer of 2022, the Fine Arts Department Hosted arts intensives throughout the district. In looking for ways to enhance the student and teacher experience, dance and visual art curriculum Specialists decided to experiment with putting the practices of dance and photography together.

In total, 13 visual art photography students and 26 dance students from 24 HISD campuses participated. The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s (MFAH) and The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) Hosted the Dancers who responded artistically to the works of art while student Photographers chronicled their movements through more than 30,000 photographs.

Performing Arts Houston also assisted the project with a teaching artist who provided posture and movement instructions and encouragement for the students.

The project’s success has opened the door for future collaborations between HISD and its local arts community partners.