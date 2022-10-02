“His Opinions Forever Invalid”: NBA Legend Who Locked Down Michael Jordan in the Finals, Ripped by Fans Over LeBron James Claim

Gary Payton, the Hall of Fame point guard, is considered by many to be one of the greatest defensive guards ever to play the game. In his prime, he played against the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Shaquille O’Neal, Penny Hardaway, and other NBA Legends of the 90s era.

Since his retirement in 2007, he has appeared on many TV shows, radio shows, and podcasts to give his take on today’s NBA. He is known for his hot takes against Michael Jordan and his support for LeBron James. Many fans find his takes polarizing and controversial.

Gary Payton and Michael Jordan’s rivalry

He has taken a lot of dabs at the Chicago Bulls and MJ. Jordan and Payton played against each other in the 90s. The Seattle Supersonics and the Bulls faced off in the 1996 Finals. The highlight Matchup of the series was certainly MJ and Payton. The two guards battled it out in a fierce six-game series, with Michael Jordan and the Bulls coming out on top.

Despite Payton’s defensive efforts, Jordan averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. The Bulls had one of the greatest seasons in 1996; they finished the regular season with the highest win record at 72-10. They cruised through the East and dominated in the Finals to win their fourth Championship in the Jordan era.

Payton is known for his infamous take on the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. He has been pushing his agenda hard since James orchestrated one of the Greatest comebacks in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. He has claimed numerous times that LeBron James is the Greatest all-around player to ever play in the league.

Payton Crowns John Stockton as the Greatest point guard ever

Another of Payton’s controversial takes includes his pick for the Greatest point guard ever. ‘The Glove’ has high regard for the Utah Jazz point guard, John Stockton. The Jazz was a dominant team but failed to win anything because of the Bulls’ dominance. The duo of Karl Malone and John Stockton is considered by many to be one of the greatest pairings in modern basketball.

According to him, Stockton was the greatest point guard to ever play. This take caused a massive backlash for him; many fans voiced their opinions strongly on this.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

What do you think of Gary Payton's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.