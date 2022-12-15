Shannon Sharpe claimed he would re-sign Russell Westbrook at the right price in free agency if he called the shots for the LA Lakers. However, he fears the former MVP might sign with another team if they offer him a starting job.

Westbrook accepted a new role off the bench to make things work in LA. However, Sharpe believes Westbrook may not take on the role with another team. Here’s what the former NFL star said on Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed”:

“I just fear Russ is accepting the role with the Lakers. I think still his key goal is to be a starter somewhere. And if someone is going to give him an opportunity to start and the money is similar (he’ll take it) .”

Should the Lakers re-sign Russell Westbrook? “I would re-sign him at the right price. But his key goal is to be a starter somewhere. If someone is going to give him an opportunity to start, I think he’ll take it.” — @ShannonSharpe Should the Lakers re-sign Russell Westbrook? “I would re-sign him at the right price. But his key goal is to be a starter somewhere. If someone is going to give him an opportunity to start, I think he’ll take it.” — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/tnTg7M20Lr

Russell Westbrook’s performances and production have dipped since last season. His awkward fit with another high-usage rate player like LeBron James on the court with him contributed to that. The LA Lakers explored trading Westbrook in the offseason but stuck with him, hoping that new Coach Darvin Ham would find a role for him within his system.

It proved to be a decent decision. After struggling as a starter and producing only 10.3 points per contest across three games, Westbrook got moved to the bench. Since becoming the designated sixth man on the team, Westbrook has turned a corner. He has averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists (team-high) in 23 games off the bench.

He has played a crucial role in ensuring the second unit can produce the goods feeding off of him, and so is the starting unit when he is on the floor with them. Anthony Davis has been the biggest beneficiary in all of this, as Russell Westbrook has done an excellent job of getting the ball to him inside the paint.

Meanwhile, Westbrook and James have looked Lethal in transition and have learned to play off each other under Ham’s system, which has helped the team improve since their 2-8 start. Westbrook has come a long way from being a trade candidate to possibly being re-signed. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him with the franchise after this turnaround.

Latest Rumors LA Lakers increasingly unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook

Despite reviving his form this season, Russell Westbrook’s future continues to be under speculation with the LA Lakers. The team’s glaring weaknesses, like 3-point shooting and lack of wing depth, have contributed to their losing record (11-16).

Westbrook appears to be their best trade chip to get quality assets in return due to his $47 million expiring deal. To offload his salary, the Lakers will have to part with at least one or both of their remaining unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) of the decade, which teams heavily covet.

However, according to the latest report by The Athletic, it appears unlikely that the LA Lakers will trade Russell Westbrook. His improved play over the past month seems to have convinced the Lakers’ decision-makers to keep him.

This increases the LA Lakers’ chances of holding onto at least one of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Their other trade candidates, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn have been underwhelming, making it difficult for the Lakers to keep hold of both their Picks in a potential trade to secure players who will turn them into Championship contenders.



