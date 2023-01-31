‘His Inspiration Will Never Leave Us’: Golf World Mourns the Tragic Demise of a PGA Tour Trailblazer

The whole golf world became sad when the news struck it. Brian Morris, a professional golfer, passed away at the age of 55. His battle with cancer served as an inspiration to many. Morris, who received a sponsor’s exemption into the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after returning from a hospital abroad. Friends and family surrounded him at the time of his death.

The Twitter handle of the PGA Tour shared the news. They quoted him, “I hope that people look at my story and don’t give up.” They further added,15 months after accomplishing his dream and inspiring us all @Bermuda_Champ, Brian Morris has passed away.” Morris received Chemotherapy every three weeks for almost two years to treat his incurable stage 4 cancer. He gave the zest of life to many, and his optimistic approach was commendable.

The golf world mourns the demise of Brian Morris

Morris highlighted the physical toll the illness had taken on his body in an interview with ‘The Royal Gazette’ in April 2021. However, his extraordinary outlook, love of life, and limitless optimism shone through. According to his optimistic approach to life, life is only worth it if you reach a level where you are essential to people, otherwise there is no point in life. They added, “If you have been dealt a crap hand, then help others who may have a similar hand. Surround yourself with positive people.”

Teaching about life, he once said, “Don’t b*tch ’cause it’s raining. Get yourself an umbrella, and be thankful your tank is filling up. Don’t be afraid to have a bad day. You can get mad and sad, but let it out and move on. I have bad days, but I also make some bad days good.”

Butterfield Bermuda Championship also shared its message, giving tribute to the pro who left people behind and walked away from his physical form to find peace.

The golf enthusiasts shared their heartfelt message for Morris in the comments. People commented about how he has been an inspiration to many and how he has helped everyone. Now, all fans can do is pray for his soul to rest in peace and try to abide by his words and make life inspiring to others.

Here are a few messages from the golf world.

It is a sad day for the gold community, but Morris’ Memories will continue to live on.

