His goal went around the world, he was better than Henry according to FIFA, now sells Seafood

This Mexican player now sells seafood.

September 16, 2022, 12:04 p.m

This Mexican soccer player’s career changed completely. In his time he became one of Mexico’s Greatest talents and even scored one of the best goals of the century to be compared by FIFA with Thierry Henry himself. Now, he sells seafood.

The striker was one of the best talents in Liga MX. His best moment came during his time at Pachuca in 2009. He was a born striker with an imposing physique and came to torment many teams in the Mexican first division.

This is precisely Ulises Mendivil, a player who even made it to the list of the 50 best scorers of the moment made by FIFA. In it he surpassed players like Thierry Henry or Fernando Torres.

What does the player do now?

The soccer player is dedicated to a family business that specializes in the sale of seafood and the preparation of the same in a restaurant. Mendivil supports his parents with this enterprise that serves as a source of income for the whole family.