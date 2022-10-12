Hirving Lozano’s goal, the reaction of the Coach who doesn’t want him at Napoli and makes him less

Lozano and Spalletti

October 12, 2022, 11:38 hs

Napoli Hosted Ajax in a new UEFA Champions League match, Luciano Spalletti’s side were looking for important news regarding their qualification to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. And so it was. Napoli has been vastly superior with Hirving Lozano unleashed.

In recent weeks, Hirving Lozano’s situation with Napoli has not been the best of all. It seems that Luciano Spalletti does not consider him as indispensable, but still gives him minutes of play, but not as a starter. This day against Ajax, he started and scored. Something Unexpected for Spalletti who reacted in a very peculiar way.

It seems that the UEFA Champions League is extremely good for Hirving Lozano. On the previous matchday, the Mexican made an assist and drove the Dutch defense crazy in Amsterdam. This day, Lozano brought out his goalscoring prowess and scored Napoli’s 2-0 win at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

How did Spalletti react to Lozano’s goal?

The goal did not seem to surprise Luciano Spalletti at all, who just applauded, but did not make any kind of effusive celebration. It was a goal that gave the qualification to Napoli, which has scored all the possible points in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.