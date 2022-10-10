Hirtle and Women’s Golf Take Top Spots at the JEL Outer Banks Intercollegiate

KITTY HAWK, NC – Four Midshipmen Golfers were among the top-6 individuals to help the Navy Women’s golf team take first place in Saturday and Sunday’s JEL Outer Banks Intercollegiate at the Duck Wood Country Club in Kitty Hawk, NC

Playing on the par-72, 6148-yard course, junior Mara Hirtle finished at the top of the 26-player Leaderboard with a 15-over par 231 weekend, while sophomore teammate Jenna Han trailed Hirtle by one stroke to claim second place at 16-over par 232.

Playing two rounds on Saturday in gusty conditions and a final 18 holes on Sunday morning, the Mids were ahead after 36 holes at 46-over par 622 with rounds of 27-over par 315 and 19-over par 307. Sunday’s round saw the Mids stay in front with a 22-over par 310, as Navy posted the three-lowest team rounds of the weekend to post a 54-hole score of 68-over par 932 and finish first for the second-straight weekend.

North Carolina A&T claimed second place at 113-over par 977, while Mount St. Mary’s posted a third-place score of 117-over par 981, Niagara finished fourth at 185-over par 1049 and Maryland Eastern Shore rounded out the field in fifth at 292-over par 1156.

Hirtle’s weekend had her shoot three-straight rounds of 5-over par 77 to hold at least a share of first place after each round and eventually win the individual title.

Han moved up the Leaderboard the entire weekend, shooting an 8-over par 80 in the morning round on Saturday before improving to 5-over par 77 in the second round and moving into second place at the end of the opening day, as the Navy sophomore nearly caught Hirtle with a 3-over 75 round on Sunday.

Junior golfer Stephanie Lee finished with a score of 20-over par 236 to finish in a tie for third with Victoria Stutts of NC A&T, as Lee rebounded after opening at 13-over par 85 by shooting a tournament-low round of 1-over par 73 in the second half of Saturday and then posting a 6-over par 78 on Sunday.

Notching a 24-over par 240 score gave the freshman Sue Lee a sixth-place finish, as the Rookie shot a 5-over par 77 in the first round to sit tied for first with Hirtle before shooting rounds of 11-over par 83 and 8-over par 80 to close out the weekend.

Sophomore Bridget Hoang rounded out the Navy contingent by finishing tied for 11th with Mount St. Mary’s Naomi Yacyshen at 31-over par 247. Hoang tallied rounds of 9-over par 81, 8-over par 80 and 14-over par 86 across the two days of action.

“It was a great weekend all around,” said head coach Nadia Ste-Marie . “We played though some rough conditions on Saturday with Winds gusting in the 20-mph range. I’m so proud of our team, especially both Mara and Jenna for their solid play claiming first and second.”