HiQ delivers durability, high definition imagery

Toledo, OH – Ace Indoor Golf is a leading golf simulator manufacturer and retailer in the United States. The company sells, designs, installs and provides maintenance of golf simulators to businesses, golf clubs, individuals, golf teams, sim manufacturers, and the most prominent golf retailers. The company offers turnkey custom-designed solutions and “Do-It-Yourself” (DIY), off-the-shelf packages that fit golfers’ needs at every price point.

Not just a retailer, Ace manufactures a variety of products for golf simulators, including screens, hitting bays, mats, turf, foam top/side mini-pads, carpet pads, curtains, and other sewn goods associated with an enclosure. Ace manufactures the highest quality screens in the golf industry under the HiQ™ brand. According to founder Joe Neumeyer, “Ace screens and enclosures are better. Our framing is better. It’s stronger, heavier, and more durable, whether its our aluminum or 80/20 steel frame. You can’t buy the pieces of an Ace frame at a store. It’s designed and engineered for a golf simulator.”

Ace’s premium HiQ two-piece screen system is the best, most durable screen on the market. The screens are designed to take the hardest hits and are manufactured so the image fills up the entire screen in high definition. Ace HiQ screens feature a three-ply design that allows the ball to hit the screen with minimal bounce-back or puckering; they absorb the sound of the impact and display a bright, high-contrast image. Best of all, the screen materials are highly durable, taking up to 34,000 hits with hardly any stretching.

The two different types of material are manufactured from Heat Set Fire Resistant Polyester mesh and meet all FR ratings so they can go into any commercial environment. Ace builds craftsmanship into the webbing/edges of its screens using a higher quality, more durable material than the black vinyl you see on other screens. Last, the rear mesh screen is attached to the front HiQ impact screen using Velcro, allowing for easy replacement and tightening. The 2-piece HiQ system includes our popular frame pads—the top and side foam mini pads and carpet pads.

Ultra Premium HiQ 2-Piece Screen System Features:

3 Carpet Pads

3 Foam Top/Side Mini Pads

Bottom Pocket for Shock Cord (shock cord included)

Bungees and Cable Ties

High Definition Picture

Minimal Bounce Back

Double Stitched Webbing w/4” Grommets Every 12”

Minimal Impact Noise

Highly Durable Hook Velcro on Sides and Top

Custom Sizing Available

Tested for Ball Speeds of 200 MPH+

What Makes An Ace HiQ Golf Impact Screen System Better?

Highest quality polyester screen for an HD image and longer durability

Ace builds craftsmanship into the webbing/edges, double stitching its screens and using a higher quality, more durable material than the black vinyl you see on other screens.

We don’t sew on loops that attach and rip. We use #4 grommets that are stronger and not like competitors’ pinhole grommets.

Ace screens feature a bottom pocket and shock cord that minimize bounce back

Trust Ace Indoor Golf for all your needs when looking for golf simulator screens and enclosures. It’s a gimme!

ABOUT ACE INDOOR GOLF AND GIMME SIMULATORS

Ace Indoor Golf is unsurpassed in the golf industry when it comes to building, designing, and installing golf simulator hardware and technology. Having recently launched Gimme Simulators as an expert turnkey sales and service solution for consumers or businesses looking to create the Ultimate indoor golf experience, Ace brings its clients more than two decades of expertise in Simulator builds and installations.

The company Founders have installed more than 1,000 simulators in both the commercial and residential markets. By representing multiple manufacturers, Ace Indoor Golf and Gimme Simulators can customize products to meet customers’ specific demands.

Gimme Simulators provides best-in-class custom-built screens, enclosures, hitting mats and accessories for the golf business’ top Simulator brands, Retailers and teaching, fitting and entertainment companies.

Contact: Jay Hubbard Ace Indoor Golf