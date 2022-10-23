Hip Mini Golf Chain Puttshack Opens Today in Boston’s Seaport

Today’s the official opening day of Puttshack, which, despite the folksy name, is a high-tech mini golf chain. Not unlike Spin, the hip table-tennis chain with a nearby Fort Point outpost, Puttshack courts a young crowd with Nightclub vibes and college-party flourishes like a beer pong obstacle. The massive, 26,000-square-foot Seaport District venue features four mini golf courses across two levels, and floor-to-ceiling windows show off the Waterfront as DJs play “Puttshack Jams” and the company’s proprietary technology automatically tracks your golf score. (Sorry, no more “miscounting” your strokes for an edge.)

A high-low food menu features items like the Boston Tailpipe (lobster mac and cheese spring rolls), a Reuben flatbread, a skillet cookie made with Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, and Korean barbecue Bao with pulled pork or jackfruit, while the drinks include signature Cocktails like a spiced pineapple mezcal margarita, beer, wine, shots, and mocktails.

The London-based chain is spreading rapidly across the US, with locations in Chicago and Atlanta plus 11 more coming soon to places like Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, and Dallas. Located at 58 Pier 4 Blvd. as part of WS Development’s development off of Seaport Boulevard, Puttshack Boston’s hours are Sunday through Wednesday 11 am to Midnight and Thursday through Saturday 11 am to 1 am