Hip-hop workshop held at Everson Museum of Arts

Saturday was the free fall community day at the Everson Museum of Arts in Syracuse. There were lots of free activities for children and their families to enjoy, including a hip-hop workshop.

“I love working with youth,” Cynthia Hernandez- educational program manager at VersaStyle Dance Company, said. “I actually teach kids back home and I have my own classes there. I’ve always just really enjoyed working with the youth. I feel like they just bring me energy and they give me the kind of inspiration and motivation that I need. It’s a lot more fun for me because I feel like I get to be animated and I’m like ‘heyyyyy, I was young not too long ago.’ I wish I was able to take these kind of dance classes at their age.”

The LA VersaStyle Dance Company is a non-profit organization that was founded back in 2005. The company’s goal is to show diversity and inclusion in their dances. Some members of the group also travel around the US to have workshops with students and educate them on hip-hop.

“We get to show them the timeline of hip-hop and how it has evolved over time,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez and some other members of the dance company spent the past week in Syracuse doing educational school shows for students in the Syracuse City School District. Their last stop was at the Everson Museum for a hip-hop workshop at the fall community day.

VersaStyle also does community outreach with their next-generation program.

“We get to give the next generation a lot of these resources that we have learned, the history, the training about hip-hop and dance,” Hernandez said.

It’s more than just dancing to the beat, it’s embracing a genre that brings communities and cultures together.