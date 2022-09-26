Hinton volleyball goes perfect at East Tournament

JOURNAL STAFF



SIOUX CITY – Hinton won all six of its volleyball matches Saturday at the Sioux City East Tournament.

The Blackhawks improved to 16-0 on the year with the 6-0 performance Saturday. The Blackhawks are back in action against Akron-Westfield Tuesday.

Hinton 2, East 0: Hinton defeated East 21-19, 21-15.

Carly Hicklin recorded five kills and Ashlyn Kovana recorded 16 assists and seven digs. Bailey Boeve had three Solo and three Assisted blocks to go with two aces.

Hinton 2, North 1: Hinton bested North 21-9, 19-21 and 15-9 Saturday afternoon.

Bailey Boeve tallied 10 kills to pace the Blackhawks. Ashlyn Kovarna added 26 assists and seven blocks. Boeve and Aubree Lake recorded 10 digs apiece.

Hinton 2, Sheldon 0: Hinton won on set scores of 21-19, 21-15.

Bailey Boeve tallied 10 kills and four blocks for the Blackhawks. Ashlyn Kovarna added 20 assists. Gabbie Friessen added five digs.

Hinton 2, Lewis Central 0: Bailey Boeve led Hinton with eight kills and six blocks in the win over Lewis Central.

Ashlyn Kovarna recorded 20 assists and Gabbie Friessen eight digs.

Hinton 2, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0: Hinton defeated the Council Bluffs Lincoln Lynx 21-9, 21-19.

Bailey Boeve tallied nine kills and Gabbie Friessen and Carlene Hicklin five kills each. Ashlyn Kovarna tallied 19 assists. Boeve added six digs and Avery Burgad six blocks.

Hinton 2, Heelan 0: The Blackhawks recorded a 21-13, 21-13 win over Heelan.

Carlene Hicklin and Bailey Boeve tallied six kills each. Ashlyn Kovarna recorded 16 assists. Aubree Lake recorded eight digs and Kovarna added seven.

Maliyah Hacker tallied three kills and Maddie LaFleur four assists for Heelan. Lawren Volz and Hacker added four digs apiece.

Heelan 2, East 1: Grace Nelson led Heelan with six kills in a 21-17, 18-21, 15-11 win over East.

Lauren LaFleur added five kills and Maddie Gengler seven assists. Lawren Volz, Gengler and LaFleur recorded eight digs each.

Lewis Central 2, Heelan 0: The Titans defeated Heela 23-21, 21-4.

Maliyah Hacker tallied six kills for the Crusaders. Maddie Gengler added five assists and Grace Nelson five digs.

CB Lincoln 2, Heelan 1: The Lynx beat Heelan 21-18, 19-21, 15-13.

Maliyah Hacker tallied 12 kills and four aces for the Crusaders. Maddie LaFleur picked up 13 assists and Maddie Gengler 10. Hacker and LaFleur tallied eight digs each.

Newell-Fonda 2, Gehlen Catholic 0: Newell-Fonda won the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Tournament with a 21-9, 21-19 win over Gehlen Catholic.

Aurora Goebel tallied four kills for the Jays in the loss. Cadence Goebel picked up eight assists and five digs. Miyah Whitehead tallied five digs.

Gehlen Catholic 2, Trinity Christian 1: Gehlen tallied a 21-12, 19-21, 15-7 win over Trinity Christian.

Miyah Whitehead led the Jays with five kills. Cadence Goebel tallied 16 assists and 11 digs. Sophie Ruden added seven digs and Rysaiah Sitzmann three ace serves.

Madelyn Vis tallied 10 kills for the Tigers. Jamie Kooima added 13 assists.

Gehlen Catholic 2, Newell-Fonda 0: Aurora Goebel tallied eight kills for the Jays in the win. Cadence Goebel added 14 assists and Sophia Ruden 12 digs.

Mary Walker and Kinzee Hinders tallied three kills each for the Mustangs. Izzy Sievers recorded seven assists. Mia Walkers led the Mustangs with nine digs and Sievers seven.

Gehlen Catholic 2, Okoboji 0: Gehlen’s Miyah Whitehead tallied five kills for the Jays in the win over Okoboji.

Cadence Goebel tallied eight assists. Sophie Ruden and Aurora Goebel picked up four digs each.

Gehlen Catholic 2, West 0: Gehlen defeated West 21-14, 21-8.

Miyah Whitehead tallied eight kills and Aurora Goebel five. Cadence Goebel tallied 17 assists and Sophie Ruden eight digs for the Jays.