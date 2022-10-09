Hinsdale Central girls win Class 2A state Championship – Shaw Local
Led by sophomore Elyssa Abdullah, who tied for second individually, the Hinsdale Central girls golf team won the Class 2A state championship on Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
Hinsdale Central, which entered Saturday’s final round one shot back of Stevenson, finished with a team score of 600 to beat out Stevenson’s 608. It is Hinsdale Central’s third state championship, joining the back-to-back state titles won in 2014 and 2015.
Abdullah, who tied for fourth individually last year as a freshman, finished at 2-under par (142 score) over the two days, four shots back of Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson. Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Thornton finished 18th at 6-over par and Benet’s Jenna Shilts 21st a shot back.
Hinsdale Central nearly won two golf state titles Saturday.
The school’s boys team took second place, two shots behind New Trier, at the Class 3A boys state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. Hinsdale Central, 10 shots back of New Trier after Friday’s first round, finished at 605 to New Trier’s 603. Wheaton Warrenville South (641) was eighth and Glenbard West (642) ninth.
Hinsdale Central’s Emil Riegger finished third individually at 3-over par, one shot back of New Trier Champion Johnny Creamean. Glenbard West’s Grant Roscich was seventh at 4-over.
At the Class 2A boys tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Benet finished third and Lemont fourth. Benet shot a 620, with St. Ignatius (603) taking the title. Lemont shot a 628. Wheaton Academy’s Sam Dykema tied for ninth at 6-over par, and Benet’s Ryan Danegger at 8-over was 12th.
At the Class 1A boys tournament at Prairie Vista IC Catholic Prep took third place in the team standings. The Knights shot 630, trailing Effingman St. Anthony (618) and Latin (623). IC Catholic junior Zazz Atendido tied for fourth individually at 6-over par, two shots back of St. Anthony Champion Joey Trupiano.
