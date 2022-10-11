HINKER LEADS THE WAY FOR TIGER WOMEN’S GOLF CLOSING THE FALL SEASON WITH A SECOND PLACE FINISH

Sioux Falls, SD – Dakota Wesleyan Women’s golf pulled in a second-place finish at the University Sioux Falls Invite after falling one spot from the first round. The Tigers held a three-stroke lead after the first round shooting a 338 as a team over the University of Sioux Falls.

How It Happened

Megan Hinker shot the best of any golfer on the course after the first day, shooting a 73 only one stroke over par. After the first 18 holes, she had a six-stroke lead. Heading into the second round with a six-stroke lead and windy conditions, Hinker continued to play well. She posted an 81 on the second round, good enough to hold the first place with a 14-stroke differential over Minot State’s Taylor Cormier.

Erin Moncur closed the first round tied for fourth with the University of Jamestown’s Jayme Carlson at 83 for 11 over par. Moncur turned in her final score card of the invite with a 90, tying her for seventh place with University of Mary’s Kaleigh Carmichael.

Ashton Austreim and Becky Koepke were tied after the first day; at 18th as they shot a 91 in the first round. Austreim climbed three spots before the second round concluded, placing her 15th after shooting a 90 on day two. Koepke finished the invite in 23rd place after posting a 104 in the second round. Kaylee Johnson, was tied for 23rd place after the first day shooting a 94, before: shooting a 107 on the second day, dropping her one spot to 24th place.

Picks Thoughts

“Team struggled today in the Windy conditions. Grand Falls golf course is difficult to play in these conditions, and we struggled to stay away from big numbers. Hinker had one of the most impressive performances I’ve seen; especially in those conditions. 14 shot victories don’t happen too often. Lots of positive this fall from this group and I’m excited to see what we can do in the spring.”

Up Next

Tiger Women’s golf now looks to the spring season and the GPAC Championships.