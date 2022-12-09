Hingham’s Sophie and Lilly Reale win state and NCAA soccer titles

HINGHAM – It’s been a surreal couple of weeks for Hingham Sisters and soccer stars Lilly and Sophie Reale.

It all started Nov. 19 when Sophie led the Hingham High girls soccer team to an undefeated season and the Division 1 state Championship with a 1-0 win over Algonquin Regional High School.

A few thousand miles away, Lilly was on the road to pick up some impressive hardware for herself. Her presence on defense was a major reason why the UCLA Bruins Women’s soccer team worked their way back from a 2-0 second-half deficit to the NCAA Division 1 College Cup Championship with a 3-2 overtime win over the University of North Carolina.

Along with the team accomplishments, each sister will have to make some room on the mantle for a few Incredible individual accolades.

Sophie is heading to Panama City Beach, FL this weekend to play for the East Squad in the High School Soccer All-American game to cap off what was an Incredible senior season.

Not to be outdone, Lilly was selected the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the recently completed NCAA Tournament.

Sophie will join Lilly as a member of the UCLA Women’s soccer program next fall as they try to help the Bruins defend the College Cup.

Needless to say, the Reale family will have a lot to celebrate when they gather together again this holiday season.

“We were kind of walking on eggshells for a couple weeks,” joked the girls’ mother, Melissa Reale. “It could have gone a lot of different ways. One could have won and the other lost or both could have lost. Fortunately, it turned out perfectly and they both were able to win championships. I’m an incredibly happy and proud mom.”

After watching Sophie get a state title in her final high school game, the Reale family turned their attention to Lilly and her quest for a first NCAA title.

They flew to California over Thanksgiving week to spend the holiday with Lilly and watch UCLA win a quarterfinal tournament game. When UCLA advanced to the Final 4, the Reales were all together again in Raleigh, NC to watch the Bruins defeat Alabama in the semifinals and then stage an unbelievable comeback with two goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation to send it to OT and finally defeat UNC.

“The game was about a half-hour from the UNC campus, so we were one of the few UCLA fans out of the 9,500 people there at the game. But we held our own,” Melissa Reale said with a laugh. “Now we have the All-American game. And then we sleep.”

A Graduate of UCLA, Hingham High Girls Soccer Coach Mary-Frances Monroe is proud of what Sophie and Lilly have done on the soccer pitch and excited to see what they can do in the future as teammates.

“It would be a huge understatement to say that I am going to miss coaching Sophie,” joked Monroe. “I’m very proud of what she did for the team this season. She absolutely knew she was going to be marked hard every game by at least a couple of players and she took that responsibility head on. Whether it was scoring goals herself or helping set up her teammates for scores, somewhere around the middle of the schedule she turned things up a few notches and just kept playing better and better over the second half of the season and into the tournament.

“She was at her best at the perfect time.”

And because of that, Hingham High girls’ soccer is the state Champion for the first time since 2016.

“Winning a high school state title is special, especially in a state where high school soccer is as popular as it is like Massachusetts. These girls also play on club teams and play in national tournaments, but winning a high school state title is something different,” Monroe said. “When you win a state title, you win it with the friends that you grew up with and friends you see in class every day. That’s what brings those memories closer to home and what makes everything so special about winning a state title.”

And now comes the huge step up that Sophie faces in moving from high school to college soccer. And not just any kind of soccer. The reigning and defending NCAA Div. 1 Champion kind of soccer.

“Just go in from the first day of practice and do everything possible to listen and learn” from your coaches and teammates, said Monroe about the advice she’d give Sophie as she gets ready to head west. “The jump from high school soccer to college soccer is extreme. You’re playing every day both with, and against, some of the top soccer players in the entire country. Work hard in practice every day, compete, listen, and learn.”

Coincidentally, Monroe tried to recruit Lilly to the University of Miami a few years ago when she was the head coach of that program. Lilly originally chose to attend Boston College but switched her commitment to UCLA when the BC head coach who recruited her, Allison Foley, was let go from her position.

“Lilly really does have some special skills on the back line,” said Monroe about the junior who is also a starter on the US Under-20 National soccer team. “She is a real leader on the field. You can always hear her voice when she’s calling things out and helping to set up what’s going on in front of her.”

