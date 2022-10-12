Hingham High girls volleyball continuing their net success

HINGHAM – They’re putting in the hard work, and the results are starting to reflect in the winning record of the Hingham High volleyball team.

“We’ve played better as the season has gone along,” said head Coach Katie Sassorossi about her 9-4 team that was seeded No. 22 in the recent Div. 1 state tournament power rankings. “The biggest thing we’ve done since the beginning of the year is eliminate some of the Mistakes we were making in the early games. Mistakes in volleyball are basically giving the other team a free point. We’ve also improved our blocking and worked our way through some injuries.”

A large part of the reason for Hingham’s quick start is the play of two starting outside hitters – junior Nora Schulze as well as senior co-captain Mathilde Megard.

Schulze is a power hitter with an impressive swing. She leads the team with 154 kills.

A two-year captain, Megard is splitting the leadership duties this season with senior co-captain and Libero Colette Hanney. Megard has put down 102 kills on the season and is also one of the team’s most consistent servers, leading the Squad with 44 aces over the first 13 games.

Hingham Returns a Veteran team with 12 Juniors and Seniors on the squad, but several underclassmen have stepped in to make an impression on the team. Sophomore setter Olivia Tamburro is off to a great start in her first varsity season, as are sophomore Kaitlyn Truong and freshman Megan Koenen. Hingham’s sub-varsity teams are also having a great season, ensuring that the varsity squad will continue to get fed quality volleyball players in the coming seasons.

Since a 3-0 loss on Sept. 28 to undefeated Duxbury High, Hingham has run off consecutive wins over Plymouth South, Silver Lake, Pembroke, and then finally Marshfield High Friday night during the annual Dig Pink fundraising game.

“It’s become a big game for us,” Sassorossi said about the Dig Pink event. “This year they raised $4,000, a new record for us. “We did a lot of work in the school in the week leading up to the game promoting the event and we were able to pack a big crowd into the gym that night. We put together a great atmosphere for a high school volleyball game.”

Hingham put its four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday night against Notre Dame Academy in the first of the two intra-town Battles remaining on the schedule. The Harborwomen host an improving Plymouth North team on Wednesday, and travel to Whitman-Hanson Friday night.

There are some tough hurdles still to be overcome down the home stretch of the regular season with games against Quincy, undefeated Duxbury, Silver Lake, and NDA-Hingham also left on the schedule.

