Hingham High girls soccer remains undefeated after defeating Hanover

HINGHAM — There’s two sides to every coin.

That’s a good way to describe Thursday’s game between the Hingham and Hanover High girls soccer teams. Both came into the match with undefeated records, ensuring that the play was going to be stellar. Unfortunately, someone’s ‘0’ had to go.

Ultimately Hingham, which stands atop the Patriot League Keenan Division, handed Hanover, which leads the Patriot Fisher, its first loss of the season with a 2-0 win.

“This was a very important win,” said Hingham head Coach Mary-Frances Monroe. “Hanover is exceptional and we went into this game letting our team know that they are the best team we’re going to play in our league.”

The game was heavily contested throughout. Several corner kicks by Hingham (7-0-2) had the Hawks (6-1-1) on the ropes defensively most of the first half. It wasn’t until a corner kick by Hingham’s Sophie Reale led to a penalty kick. With 6:45 left in the first half, Murray potted the PK to put Hingham up 1-0.

“She’s coming into her own,” said Monroe. “Her and Sophie have hit so many crossbars and posts this season. I think Claire told her (Sophie) in the beginning of the season she wasn’t scoring a lot of goals but was getting a lot of assists. But today was an important day for her to score.”

