Hines Joins Women’s Basketball Staff

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE Women’s basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced Tuesday that Jaylen Hines a native of Clinton, Maryland, has been named Graduate Assistant of Women’s basketball.

“Jaylen’s playing experience as a student athlete will be a great addition to our staff,” said Smith. “She’s eager to learn, which only makes us better. Jaylen’s high-level work ethic has already shown; something our program is all about.”

Hines joins the Cougars’ staff after a four-year playing career at Hofstra University which concluded with 1,123 points and 776 rebounds. Across 109 games at Hofstra, Hines averaged 10.5 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and shot 46.7 percent from the field. Her career point total ranks 20th while her rebounds are tied for eighth all time in program history.

With the Pride, Hines was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Second Team, CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, and finished her career with All-CAA Third Team honors.

In high school, Hines was Captain of the Elizabeth Seton High School varsity team for all four years where she racked up over 1,000 rebounds and averaged 13.5 points. As a senior, she was named Second Team WCAC and Second Team Washington Post All-Met.

Hines’s direction at SIUE will be to assist the coaches in all facets of the Women’s basketball program.