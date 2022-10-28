‘Himawari House’ Wins 2022 Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature

Judges chose Harmony Becker’s graphic novel over five other Finalists for the prestigious award.

Harmony Becker’s graphic novel, Himawari Househas won the 2022 Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature.

“All of the Young Readers’ Literature Finalists represent exceptional prowess in their respective formats and genres, but the Judges selected Harmony Becker’s Himawari House for its remarkable Mastery of graphic novel Conventions and its Perceptive exploration of emotionally resonant, evergreen themes relating to family, friendship, and identity,” the Judges said in a statement. “The book’s brilliance lies both in the Authentic cultural specificity that grounds it and Becker’s creative presentation that welcomes all Readers in.”

The other Finalists in the category were: Coffee, Rabbit, Snowdrop, Lost by Betina Birkjær, illustrated by Anna Margrethe Kjærgaard, translated by Sinéad Quirke Køngerskov; The Year We Learned to Fly by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López; The Golden Hour by Niki Smith; The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu; and How You Grow Wings by Rimma Onoseta.

Titles released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, were eligible for the Young Readers’ Literature category. There were 512 eligible Kirkus-starred titles. The Winner receives $50,000.

Read the full Kirkus Prize press release below.