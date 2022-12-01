“HIM That’s All”: LeBron James and NBA World Are Blown Away After Son Bronny’s “Scary” High School Performance

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best players that marked his foot on the courts of basketball. Even in the 20th year of his career, the LA Lakers superstar is still putting up miraculous performances on the courts. Recently, James also expressed that he doesn’t want to wind up his career until he shares the court with his son, Bronny James. And it appears that his wish might get fulfilled soon, as lately, Bronny James put up some incredible performances in his high school game, which was enough to impress his father.

Bronny James is one of the top prospects that are speculated to be joining the NBA soon. Currently studying at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, LeBron’s son is a four-star recruit. However, leaving those things aside, naturally, Bronny carries a lot of weight on his shoulder by being the son of LeBron James. Considering this, many even doubt whether he could carry forward his father’s legacy. However, after watching his recent game, it seems like Bronny is on the right track.

Bronny James’ gameplay impressed the fans along with LeBron James

A few months back, ‘The Athletic,’ reported that several NCAA evaluators and coaches stated that Bronny would take a few years after his graduation to reach the standards of the NBA. However, the Sierra Canyon senior might have taken their remarks personally as lately, he dropped 25 points and led Sierra Canyon to a win. His performance impressed his father so much that James did nothing but share the post in his Instagram story, saying, “HIM That’s All”

Even the fans got attracted to his on-the-court antics. One fan commented, “Bruh dunks completely identical to his dad but is 5, 6 inches shorter…That’s scary”

This actually makes sense as Bronny was seen blazing around the court and dunking the ball into the basket. The audience also witnessed how Bronny seamlessly scored multiple three-pointers in the game. Therefore, his recent performance might be enough to consider him as one of the future stars of the NBA.

