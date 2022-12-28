HIM by HER Collegiate School for the Arts to close in January

Harry Dunn talks at a 2018 public hearing about HIM by HER Collegiate School For The Arts, which at the time still needed a charter approval.

Harry Dunn talks at a 2018 public hearing about HIM by HER Collegiate School For The Arts, which at the time still needed a charter approval. Eric Weddle/WFYI

HIM by HER Collegiate School for the Arts, a charter school in Martindale-Brightwood, announced Dec. 27 it will cease operations in January.

In a letter posted online, school leaders said HIM by HER doesn’t have enough enrollment to match the 200,000-square-foot building it’s leased. The letter was signed by the school’s co-founders, Harry and Michelle Dunn, as well as the executive director and principal.

The letter says school leaders considered “all reasonable options” before deciding to close.

Although the school will begin phasing out classes “as soon as practicable,” the letter says no primary school operations will continue after Jan. 20, 2023.

“While we made valiant efforts to avoid this decision, we nevertheless very much regret delivering this news during the holiday season,” the letter says.

Parents of students enrolled at HIM by HER are encouraged to start searching for an alternative school to enroll their children immediately. HIM by HER will host an enrollment fair at the school Jan. 6, 2023, from 9 am to 3 pm, to help families in the process. If needed, there will be a second enrollment fair Jan. 14, 2023.

Parents are also encouraged to contact Enroll Indy.

“We are truly sorry to have to deliver this news, as your children have been a blessing,” school leaders said in the letter. “We pray for the success and happiness of all the families we have had the great pleasure to serve!”

The school, founded by the HIM by HER Foundation, first opened its doors in the fall of 2020 following a Conditional charter agreement with Ball State University in October 2019. It offered an Afrocentric curriculum with a performance arts focus.

“We take pride in the many young lives positively affected,” the letter says. “HBHCSA has been the Anchor of a community development center like no other in Indianapolis.”

