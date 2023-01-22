Hilton Vacations Tournament of Champions Final Round Live Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions heads into the fourth and final round today. Brooke Henderson leads the board in the No. 1 spot at 14 under par through the three rounds. She holds a pretty comfortable three-stroke lead over the two ladies tied in No. 2, Nelly Korda and Nasa Hataoka, who shot 11 under par heading into this round. They, in turn, hold a two-stroke lead over Charley Hull and Maja Stark, who are tied for No. 4 on the Leaderboard at nine under par. As we saw last round though, things can change rapidly in 18 holes. Danielle Kang went from No. 1 to tie for No. 6 heading into the final round.

