Hilton Vacations Tournament of Champions Final Round Live Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions heads into the fourth and final round today. Brooke Henderson leads the board in the No. 1 spot at 14 under par through the three rounds. She holds a pretty comfortable three-stroke lead over the two ladies tied in No. 2, Nelly Korda and Nasa Hataoka, who shot 11 under par heading into this round. They, in turn, hold a two-stroke lead over Charley Hull and Maja Stark, who are tied for No. 4 on the Leaderboard at nine under par. As we saw last round though, things can change rapidly in 18 holes. Danielle Kang went from No. 1 to tie for No. 6 heading into the final round.

How to Watch Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Final Round Today:

Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

On the Celebrity leaderboard, Mardy Fish continues to hold his lead with a total of 117 points through the three rounds. He has a 14-point lead over Chad Pfeifer and Jeremy Roenick, who are tied for No. 2.

Celine Boutier will lead off the round, teeing off at 8:55 am ET. She will be followed by Gemma Dryburgh at 9:06 am ET. The Champion group of Hataoka, Henderson, and Korda will tee off last at 11:40 am ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.