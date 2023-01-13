Hilton Head Island: Golf Traveler’s Paradise, Foodie Traveler’s Delight

Eat, drink and play.

These are essential needs for many travelers when selecting their vacation destination.

Hilton Head Island packs quite the punch in these categories, with numerous restaurants to feast at and ample beach space for fun in the sun.

For those looking to play beyond the beach, the championship-level golf courses do not disappoint, even if your golf game does.

Golf Traveler’s Paradise

Golf enthusiasts will be in Heaven on Hilton Head Island, as the destination is home to 24 world-class golf courses. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, there is a course suited to accommodate your style of play.

Of course, some courses certainly stand out more than others.

Harbor Town Golf Links: Located in the Sea Pines Resort, this course is home to the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage and is consistently ranked as one of the best courses in the country. The course features stunning views of the Calibogue Sound and challenges golfers with its narrow fairways and strategically placed bunkers.

Robert Trent Jones golf course, Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort: This resort is home to three top-ranked courses, the Arthur Hills Course, the George Fazio Course, and the Robert Trent Jones Course. All three courses offer stunning ocean views and challenging layouts, making Palmetto Dunes a must-visit destination for golfers.

Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III: Also located in Sea Pines Resort, Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III is Hilton Head Island’s first golf course. It recently had a complete reconstruction of the Ocean Course, which delivers challenging shots complete with gorgeous views.

Foodie Traveler’s Delight

When dining on vacation, you want each meal to be memorable, you want to savor the flavors and carry them home with you.

Hilton Head Island has a plethora of delicious eateries, with Seafood spots of course dominating the scene. After all, when you’re by the water, you want that fresh catch.

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, an acclaimed Seafood restaurant is located on the waterfront, is known for its fresh catch options, the Seafood favorites, and Lowcountry-style dishes. Hudson’s is also one of the best restaurants to catch the sunset. Dining with sunset views is a must when visiting Hilton Head Island.

Sunset dinner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (photo by Eric Bowman)

For a mix of seafood and some southern charm, make your way to Nectar Farm Kitchen. Locally sourced ingredients make all the difference, and this restaurant goes all in with it. You can thank me later after you try their spin on the classic Fried Green Tomatoes and then the Southern Poutine dish with its scrumptious gravy that I may or may not have wanted to bathe in because why not, right?

For the classic American grub, One Hot Mamas is always a hit. Fish Camp on Broad Creek has become quite popular. The Salty Dog Café is of course a staple.

But my personal favorite is It’s Greek to Me, with its wonderfully sized gyros and tzatziki sauce that takes my taste buds and my mind back to what I experienced in Greece on my honeymoon.

Food moves us, and Hilton Head Island’s seemingly endless options of restaurants are something to write home about.

Other Notable Highlights of Hilton Head Island

In addition to golf and food, Hilton Head Island offers a variety of other activities for travelers.

The island is home to over 50 miles of bike paths, making it a great destination for cycling. Nature lovers can explore the island’s many parks and nature preserves or take a boat tour to see the local wildlife. And, of course, no visit to Hilton Head Island would be complete without a trip to the beach.

The island boasts 12 miles of sandy beaches. Check out Coligny Plaza for some shopping before heading to the beach right there or the neighboring pirate ship Playground across the street. Families should also add Lawton Stables pony ride & petting zoo to their to-do list. It’s a great activity for the kids while Dad’s out golfing.

Overall, Hilton Head Island is a must-visit destination for golfers and foodies looking to relax and unwind in a beautiful coastal setting. With its beautiful courses, delicious dining options, and endless outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone on this South Carolina gem.