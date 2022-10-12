Hilltoppers leave no doubt, run the table for second straight WRC title – News-Herald

Al Canitia looked in the rearview mirror of the school van and smiled at what he saw seated behind him.

The 2022 golf season was in its infancy as the Chardon boys golf team’s Coach drove to an early season match. The boys were laughing, listening to music and — well — were genuinely enjoying each other’s company.

The entire team from the 2021 Western Reserve Conference Champions returned, and promising freshman Ty Roediger joined them.

The entire recipe for success was there — talent, experience and team cohesiveness.

“I knew we had a chance to be really good,” Canitia said. “The only concern was how they’d accept a freshman. But it was great. You could tell just driving them to matches.”

Canitia’s expectations came to fruition. The Hilltoppers ran the table in the WRC with a spotless 14-0 record, then blistered the rest of the league in the conference tournament by outdistancing their nearest competitor by 34 strokes.

While the team wasn’t able to advance out of the recent Division I Sectional tournament at Quail Hollow — Chardon narrowly missed out on a district bid, although two individuals did advance. It couldn’t dampen what the team had accomplished — a perfect season and conference title to back up the 12-2 year and conference title in 2021.

“It was a little disappointing,” senior CJ Goodrich said of the Sectional tournament shortcoming. “But you can’t hang your head. We had a great season.”

The best part of the 2021 season was that no one on the team was satisfied, said junior Sam Sulka. The players pushed themselves through the offseason to prepare for the fall of 2022. Narrow losses to North and Mayfield last year were motivation. This year’s team wanted perfection.

“Everyone improved over the summer,” Goodrich said. “Everyone worked hard.”

Freshman Roediger included.

“Yeah, the goal was to go undefeated,” they said. “We felt we were the best team in the conference. We had to play like it.”

Having the entire roster back — as well as a promising freshman in Roediger — made for some highly competitive situations. For instance, Canitia set up play-in matches that would dictate who would play the varsity matches. The competition was great, but it didn’t fracture the team at all.

It made them better, the boys said.

“If somebody had a bad day, the next guy in line would take the spot and help the team out,” Goodrich said. “It was a good situation.”

Feather agreed.

“We’re all consistent,” they said. “But we knew we could trust our teammates to shoot well. Someone will always have your back.”

Said Roediger, “The shootouts were competitive, but they made us better.”

A high bar has been set for the Chardon golf program. In the past two years, the group went 26-2 in WRC play with two league titles. However, only Sulka and Roediger return next season. Goodrich, Tate Goodge, Noah Gerlica, Frankie Walland, Hunter Greco and Alex Baggott all Graduate in the spring, making for a young team next year.

But after seeing how things came together this year — and with the leadership of Sulka and Roediger leading the way — Canitia isn’t about to sell short his rising program.

“This year’s team expected to win. And they kids really got along so well,” they said. “It was a Spectacular year. ..Next year? We’ll see. Everyone’s going to keep getting better. Is there another Ty out there? We’ll see. But it really was a great year for us this year.”