Hilltopper Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With 20 Conference USA games and 11 non-conference contests, WKU Hilltopper Basketball announced its full slate including 16 home games, with two exhibitions, and at least two Power Five contests.

“Once again, we’ve got a challenging schedule,” said head Coach Rick Stansbury . “It provides us with some great opportunities for our team. We’re looking forward to some quality games against some quality opponents.”

WKU will open the year with two exhibitions on John O. Oldham Court. The Hilltoppers host the Montevallo Falcons on Nov. 2 followed by the Georgetown College Tigers on the 5th.

In its first official game of the season, the Hilltoppers will start the year in the Bluegrass state at Eastern Kentucky. WKU will face off against the Colonels in Richmond on Thursday, Nov. 10. Western Kentucky is 115-44 all-time against EKU and holds a 47-27 mark in Richmond in the storied series.

For its home opener, WKU will play against another in-state opponent in the Kentucky State Thoroughbreds on Nov. 12 inside EA Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers will stay home to take on the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 15.

WKU will then travel to the Cayman Islands Classic for three contests during the week of Thanksgiving. The Hilltoppers start off the bracket against the Zips of Akron on Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. CT. They will then play either Illinois State or LSU on Nov. 22 followed by the final game on Nov. 23. More information on the Cayman Islands Classic can be found here.

South Carolina State will come to Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 26 before WKU travels to Austin Peay on Nov. 30. A game against Wright State on Dec. 10 wraps up the home non-conference schedule.

WKU ends its non-conference slate with two Power Five opponents on the road. The Hilltoppers will play in the KFC Yum! Center for the first time since 2020 as they take on the Louisville Cardinals. WKU earned its first-ever home win over Louisville on Dec. 18, 2021, pushing the Tops to 11 Power Five victories in the last five seasons.

The Hilltoppers take on another Power Five opponent in South Carolina in Columbia, SC, on Dec. 22 to finish the non-conference schedule.

With 11 total teams in C-USA for the 2022-23 season, the league campaign includes a home and away contest against every league school with 20 conference games overall.

The Hilltoppers kick off the C-USA schedule on Dec. 29 in Diddle Arena. WKU travels the short way down the road for its next game against Middle Tennessee on New Year’s Eve.

WKU Returns home to face off against reigning C-USA West Division Champion North Texas on Jan. 5 before taking two games on the road: at UTSA on Jan. 7 and at 2022 C-USA Tournament Champion UAB on Jan. 11.

The Hilltoppers host the Florida schools over one weekend with FIU on Jan. 14 and Florida Atlantic on Monday, Jan. 16.

The following weekend, WKU goes to Louisiana Tech on Jan. 19 before heading home for one game against Charlotte on the 21st. The Hilltoppers round out the month with the Florida road swing of FIU on Jan. 26 and Florida Atlantic on Jan. 28.

A three-game homestand kicks off the month of February for the Hilltoppers. WKU hosts UTSA on Feb. 2, UTEP on Feb. 4 and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 9, with a bye day on that Saturday.

WKU hits Charlotte on Feb. 16 and Rice on Feb. 18 before finishing the month at home. The Hilltoppers final home league games are against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 23 and UAB on Feb. 25.

The Hilltoppers will end the regular season at UTEP on March 2 and at North Texas on March 4.

The Conference USA Tournament will return to The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas for the sixth straight year. The tournament will run from Wednesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 11.

WKU’s full schedule for the 2022-23 season can be found here.