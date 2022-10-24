Hillsborough County – The Stage is Set for the New Tampa Performing Arts Center

20,000-square-foot cultural facility celebrates ribbon cutting as construction nears completion

Community Residents and arts supporters joined Hillsborough County leaders on Oct. 13 to commemorate the ribbon cutting for the much-anticipated New Tampa Performing Arts Center, located at 8551 Hunters Village Road, just west of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The all-new 20,000-square-foot facility will soon become a destination for the arts to be enjoyed, celebrated, and taught by community arts organizations and instructors. One group that will call the Performing Arts Center home is the New Tampa Players, a community theater organization established in 2002 that currently operates out of space at the University Mall.

“For the past 20 years, we have made progress in building the New Tampa arts community and we have done work that I am so proud of, but I cannot wait for all of us to see how New Tampa Players and the whole New Tampa arts community will be able to flourish with an affordable, reliable, and permanent home here at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center,” said Nora Paine, Producing Artistic Director of the New Tampa Players.

The facility includes a 348-seat theater/multipurpose venue with a stage, catwalk, and orchestra pit. Additional amenities include four studios/multipurpose rooms, a catering/serving kitchen, concession area, box office, main lobby, and parking for 215 vehicles. The building’s design allows for expansion to 30,000 square feet with a future second floor. The space provides flexibility for conducting theater, dance, and arts events, including educational programming for residents of all ages.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners approved the construction of the $7.3 million center in May 2021, and the facility is expected to open to the public early next year.

The New Tampa Performing Arts Center is the third arts-focused facility outside of downtown Tampa owned by Hillsborough County. Other entertainment and programming facilities for county residents and visitors include the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa, and Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE in Ruskin.

Photo Information: County Commissioners, administrators and community members cut the ribbon to the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.