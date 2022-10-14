Hillsboro reaches first state tournament since 1982

There were tears coming down Tazia Williamson’s face Thursday night.

Lots of them.

But they were tears of joy. Hillsboro volleyball got past a Williamson County Powerhouse and into the program’s first TSSAA volleyball state tournament since 1982. The Lady Burros beat Ravenwood — the 2021 Class AAA state runner-up — 3-2 in a Class AAA sectional, winning Game 5 15-13 .

“Oh my gosh. This means so much,” said Williamson, a senior, as she wiped tears off her face with her jersey. “This is Tears of joy. This is a dream come true.”

Hillsboro (21-7) will play Tuesday at Rockvale High in the TSSAA Class AAA volleyball state tournament a year after falling to Nolensville in the Sectional round.

“We had an open door, a path, to state by hosting,” Hillsboro Coach Sarah Rucker said. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t back down. We wanted to stay aggressive and focused and build each other to win in the end.”

This day was long-coming for the Hillsboro program and Rucker, who has coached at the Metro Nashville school for the past 10 seasons.

“It was a shocker when I first started coaching here,” said Rucker, who was a 4-year-old when the Lady Burros last reached the state tournament. “We were in the Williamson County (athletic) conference and I didn’t win a game.

“I thought, ‘Should I stay here? Should I continue coaching here? Is this how it’s going to be? Soon there after we shifted back to Metro’s (TSSAA district) and things got better. Then I thought, ‘I want another shot at those teams. We just started building.”

Mia Reese led Hillsboro with 20 kills and teammate Lee Taylor added 15 kills. Summer Snead added four solo blocks and Lev Longenecker had four aces.

“It took a really good effort to get here and a lot of fight since I was a freshman,” Snead said. “I’m just so grateful.”

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.