Hillman Advances to regional volleyball final | News, Sports, Jobs

HILLMAN — The Hillman volleyball team has a chance to make history tonight.

With a win, the Tigers could earn the program’s first regional volleyball championship, but they’ll have to beat one of the state’s best programs to do it.

Hillman plays Leland at 7 pm in Bellaire in a Division 4 regional final.

Since 2002, Leland has won three Division 4/Class D state championships and finished as runner-up four times.

Leland defeated Gaylord St. Mary to reach the semifinal and Hillman outlasted Atlanta in a wire-to-wire 3-2 win Tuesday to advance.

The two North Star League rivals and Montmorency County schools met for the fifth time this season with Hillman coming out the winner, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-25 and 15-12.

Brooke Bennett had 39 good passes for Hillman Tuesday, Julia Taratuta had 30 good passes.

Cassidy Benac had nine kills and McKenna Klein and Taratuta each had eight kills. Benac and Taratuta added five aces each.

Andrea Jadrych led Atlanta with 39 kills and 14 digs; Brianna Jadrych added 19 kills and 10 digs; Shaelynne Lance had 29 digs; Paiglee Moldenhauer had 18 digs and five aces; and Olivia McSwain had 48 assists.

Atlanta finished the season with a 23-6-4 record, building on an 11-win season under Coach Amy Mullard in 2021. The Huskies contended for the North Star League’s Little Dipper title and ultimately won its first district championship since 2003 — just the third district title in program history.