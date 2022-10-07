Hillis tackling everything these days…except golf

When the University of South Dakota takes the field vs. South Dakota State on Saturday, not a lot of people will know that Stephen Hillis, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker for the Coyotes, has type-1 diabetes.

That is because he has greeted the challenges involved in dealing with this disease with the necessary discipline.

The necessary Discipline in this instance has been a Hallmark of Hillis’ time playing football and applies to just about everything else in his life, too. Face the challenge, tackle it, then move on.

“Diabetes is not something you can ignore – it’s not like ‘Ah, I’m too tired today, I’m not going to deal with it,'” Hillis said. “You have to deal with it. At the same time, you get used to it. The biggest thing is counting the carbs and adjusting your insulin based on how many carbs you’re eating. It’s become normal for me now. I don’t think anything of it.”

Coyote fans have gotten to know Hillis, an outstanding all-around athlete at nearby Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, Nebraska, primarily as a special teams weapon over his first three years in the program. This year, when Jakari Starling got hurt the first week against Kansas State, Hillis became a starter at linebacker.

He was going to see a lot of playing time regardless, but the added snaps in Starling’s absence have flattered him. He has since become the second-leading tackler in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. That included 11 in the most recent game vs. NDSU.

The whole next-man-up mentality is admirable but not something most college football teams want to get into a habit of needing from too many players. It’s nice to know as a coach, though, that you have players who embrace the opportunity as well as the next-up mindset.

“Steve is a very mature, driven and motivated kid,” USD defensive coordinator Travis Johansen said. “He’s incredibly accountable – exactly what you’re looking for in a kid and as a player and as a teammate.”