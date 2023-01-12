Hill School boys basketball falls to Rocktop Academy – PA Prep Live
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rocktop Academy 86, Hill School 80
Highlights: Trey O’Neil had a Monster game with seven 3-pointers and 30 points, but Hill was unable to overcome Rocktop Academy at home. Jacob Meachem scored 17 for the Blues, Augie Gerhart put up 14 and Justin Molen added 12.
Rocktop Academy: Howbeck 2 1-2 9; Greer 9 3-3 27; Singh 1 0-0 3; Archey 6 3-5 17; Hermas 1 2-2 5; Kates 2 0-0 5; Green 0 2-4 2; Cepor 2 3-4 ; Chacloy 3 1-1 8; Vidal 0 2-2 2. Totals: 28 17-23 86
Hill School: Cameron 0 1-6 1; O’Neil 11 1-3 30; Gerhart 7 0-2 14; Meachem 6 2-2 17; Mole 4 2-2 12; Field 1 4-4 6. Totals: 29 10-19 80
Rocktop Academy 33 53-86
Hill School 32 48-80
3-point goals: Howbeck 2, Greer 6, Singh, Archey 2, Hermas, Kates, Cepor, Chacloy, O’Neil 7, Meachem 3, Molen 2
Perkiomen School National 85, Our Savior Lutheran 68
Highlights: Thomas Haugh led the Panthers with 23 points. Bobby Rosenberger and Preist Ryan both scored 16 points apiece. Macon Emory put up 15 points and Brant Byers added 12. Perkiomen’s national team will head to the MassMutual Center in Massachusetts for the Hoophall Classic.
WRESTLING
Upper Perkiomen 53, Upper Merion 18
107: Ben Godshall (UP) major dec. Hansell, 12-0; 114: Tulone (UP) pinned Shuler, 2:25; 121: Saeger (UP) pinned Lamey 1:11; 127: Brandon Godshall (UP) pinned Kontra 0:48; 133: Rozanski (UP) by forfeit; 139: Cobb (UP) major dec. Ryan 17-7; 145: Sanfelice (UP) dec. Jones 7-2; 152: Lamey (UM) pinned Coddington 1:06; 160: Romero (UM) via forfeit; 172: Bennett (UP) pinned Nick Schaubhut 1:51; 189: Eruba (UP) pinned Fakira 2:44; 215: Flud (UP) pinned Delaluz 0:27; 285: Zapien (UM) via forfeit