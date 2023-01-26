Hilary Duff’s Daughter Told Soccer Camp Her Mom Made “Bad Chicken

Hilary Duff’s daughter Banks, 4, Revealed the Secrets of her famous mom’s digestive tract to her entire soccer camp team—plus the “very good-looking” coach.

Duff actually Revealed her daughter’s epic Betrayal back in August, posting a Screenshot of a text she received from her nanny on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Whoaaa! Don’t trust your kids! Home girl ousted [sic] me to the soccer coaches” (via Yahoo!).

