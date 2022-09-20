Hilarious prequel to Hamlet at the Jasper Arts Center this weekend

The Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform Hamlet’s Big Adventure! [a prequel] on the Jasper Arts Center stage this weekend. The performance is presented by Jasper Community Arts with support from Jim and Pat Thyen and will be held at the Jasper Arts Center on Sunday, September 25th at 7:30 pm

Written and directed by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, the show follows the adventures of Hamlet as he leaps into action to save the nunnery with Ophelia and Yorick the jester. This Hysterical prequel answers all of the important questions audiences typically have after reading or watching Hamletsuch as:

Why can’t Ophelia take swim lessons?

Where is Mrs. Polonius?

Why does Hamlet’s mother spend so much time at his uncle’s house?

This fast, funny, and physical extravaganza is filled with scary ghosts, wee Scots, singing nuns, and a mysterious vassal in the castle. What if Tom Stoppard wrote Muppet Babies? Come see Hamlet’s Big Adventure! [a prequel] and find out!

In the spirit of Shakespeare himself, RSC shows contain some occasional bawdy language and mild innuendo. Some content may not be appropriate for children under the age of 13.

Tickets are available at the door or by visiting http://www.jasperarts.org/tickets or by calling 812-482-3070. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors, and $25 for students. Group rates are available.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by, Friends of the Arts, Inc., Dubois County Tourism, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts with special thanks to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.