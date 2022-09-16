Hilarious Moment in Serbia After Referee Disallows a Goal After Watching Replay on Fan’s Phone ▷ SportsBrief.com

In as much as the Video Assistant Referee(VAR) has been blamed for often curtailing celebrations and removing the Joy out of the game, there is no denying that most of the time decisions have been rendered correctly after a review.

The VAR has been introduced in all the major leagues with lower leagues and third-world countries making an effort to introduce the phenomenon soon. But this is still a challenge as witnessed recently in a Serbian game.

The game which reportedly was in the lower Leagues of the country’s football required the referee to make a contentious decision on a goal that had been scored by the red-wearing team in the video.

But the field did not have VAR features, but luckily enough, a fan was recording the game on his mobile phone. The referee was then invited to watch the replay on the mobile phone!

After a review, the referee is believed to have overturned the goal and unlike in many situations, the red team did not contest the decision as the blue team scampered away in celebration.

It is not clear what parameters the referee was looking at. Whether there was a foul in the build-up or it was an offside. But the fact remains that he appeared to arrive at the correct decision.

Bless technology!

Source: SportsBrief.com