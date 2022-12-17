Hightstown holds off Marlboro – Trentonian

MARLBORO — The Hightstown High varsity girls’ basketball team got off to strong starts in the first and third quarters, then held off a strong comeback by Marlboro, 49-42, on the road Saturday.

Abby Misier directed the Rams’ scoring with 21 points, while Kyla Glasser-Hyman backed her with 11 points.

Erica DiSimone and Amanda Castro brought the Mustangs back with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

HIGHTSTOWN (49)

Glasser-Hyman 4-3-11, McDonough 1-0-2, Caylo 0-0-0, Gappa 1-0-2, Ragland 1-0-2, Misier 10-1-21, ABenitez 3-0-6 , Nagle 2-0-5, Swarn 0-0-0, Weissenberger 0-0-0.

Totals— 22-4-49.

MARLBORO (42)

DiSimone 2-9-13, Villa 1-1-3, Simha 3-0-8, Rush 0-0-0, Castro 5-0-12, Haeusser 0-0-0, Borgen 2-2-6.

Totals — 13-12-42.

Hightstown (2-0) 14 10 14 11 — 49

Marlboro (1-1) 4 13 9 16 — 42

3-point goals — Nagle (H), Simha 2, Castro 2 (M).

PDS 33, NOTTINGHAM 25

HAMILTON — The Northstars got out to an early lead, but could not keep back the Panthers despite 12 points from Emma Wilke.

Makayla Rondinelli topped all scorers with 18 points for Princeton Day School.

PDS (33)

Rondinelli 7-2-18, MHartman 2-3-7, Kolli 1-0-2, Barber 1-0-3, Richter 1-0-2, KZarish-Yasunas 0-1-1, PSmith 0-0-0 .

Totals— 12-6-33.

NOTTINGHAM (25)

KWylie 1-0-3, Capuano 0-0-0, Leon 0-0-0, Casiano 4-0-8, Hreiz 1-0-2, EWilke 5-1-12, KWilke 0-0-0, Nobile 0-0-0.

Totals — 11-1-25.

PDS (1-1) 4 13 5 11 — 33

Nottingham(0-2) 7 7 6 5 — 25

3-point goals — Rondinelli 2, Barber (PDS), KWylie, EWilke (N).

ALLENTOWN 41, SOUTHERN REGIONAL 26

ALLENTOWN — Kayla McCrea had 15 points, and Caitlin Landgraf had 11 points as the Redbirds defeated the Rams.

SOUTHERN REGIONAL (26)

Romano 0-2-2, LKelly 2-2-7, Boyd 0-2-2, Caiazzo 0-2-2, Russell 0-1-1, TKelly 0-0-0, Collins 5-0-12, DiPietro 0-0-0.

Totals — 7-9-26.

ALLENTOWN (41)

Patten 1-0-2, MMcCrea 2-1-5, Townsend 1-0-2, KMcCrea 7-1-15, Olhovsky 0-0-0, Sebar 2-0-6, Landgraf 4-3-11.

Totals— 17-5-41.

SouthernReg(0-1) 3 7 5 11 — 26

Allentown (2-0) 7 10 7 17 — 41

3-point goals — LKelly, Collins 2 (SR), Sebar 2 (A).

WEST CHESTER HENDERSON 61, STEINERT 24

HAMILTON — After going overtime the night before, the most points a Spartan could generate were Ashley Adamson’s five in this loss to Pennsylvania’s Henderson High.

WEST CHESTER HENDERSON (61)

STEINERT (24)

Adamson 2-0-5, ARyder 1-0-2, McCarthy 0-0-0, Carabelli 2-0-4, Krajkovics 0-0-0, JRyder 1-0-2, BRiddell 1-0-2, Sinay 1-1-3, EHardiman 0-0-0, Garafolo 0-0-0, JCorby 0-0-0, Klein 1-0-2, Pope 1-1-3, RRiddell 0-1-1.

Totals — 10-3-24.

WC Henderson 15 18 10 17 — 61

Steinert (0-2) 5 4 9 6 — 24

3-point goal — Adamson (S).

IMMACULATA 51, HOPEWELL VALLEY 31

HOPEWELL TWP. — Eleven points from Gillian Magner and nine more from Kennedy Havens could not keep the Bulldogs up with the Spartans.

IMMACULATE (51)

HOPEWELL VALLEY (31)

Cappucci 1-3-5, Laitusis 0-3-3, Mormile 1-0-2, Danieluk 0-0-0, Bergman 0-0-0, CRoss 0-0-0, Havens 3-3-9, Magner 4-2-11, Reinhart 0-1-1, DRoss 0-0-0.

Totals — 9-12-31.

Immaculata (2-0) 7 14 19 11 — 51

HopewellVal(0-2) 3 7 7 14 — 31

3-point goal — Magner (HV).

SOMERVILLE 44, WW-P SOUTH 22

PRINCETON JCT. — Sanika Pande’s nine points were not enough to keep the Pirates in step with the Pioneers.

SOMERVILLE (44)

Rinaldi 1-2-4, Briganti 0-0-0, CTaylor 5-0-11, Nebab 0-0-0, LaCanna 0-0-0, Kolodziej 6-0-12, Carman 0-0-0, Lauber 6-2-17, KButler 0-0-0, AMiller 0-0-0, Van Dyke 0-0-0.

Totals— 18-4-44.

WW-P SOUTH (22)

Black 0-0-0, Hsiao 1-1-3, Yanagi 0-0-0, Patil 0-0-0, Pande 3-2-9, Sorensen 0-0-0, Negi 2-1-5, Holden 1-1-3, Joseph 1-0-2.

Totals — 8-5-22.

Somerville (1-0) 12 11 15 6 — 44

WW-PSouth(0-2) 2 8 6 6 — 22

3-point goals — CTaylor, Lauber 3 (S), Pande (WWS).