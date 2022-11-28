HighSchoolOT All-State and final statewide top 25: Girls Golf, 2022 season

The third-annual HighSchoolOT girls golf all-state team features 16 players making their second or third appearance on the team, including four players who were repeat first-team selections.

HSOT uses Handicap differential to place players onto first, second, or third team. The NC Independent Schools Athletic Association has season-long Handicap differential numbers posted via ScoreShot. The Handicap differential for NC High School Athletic Association players is calculated based on Championship performance. The NCISAA’s Championship is only a one-day, 18-hole event, while the NCHSAA’s is a two-day, 36-hole event.

There were no ties this year, but if there had been they would have been broken based on either A) NCISAA player rank from during the season or B) performance at NCHSAA regionals.

New this season was the addition of five Honorable Mention spots, which were given based on a combination of Handicap differential and rank within a classification.

The full teams are listed below, with players listed in order of their Handicap differential based on their Championship scores. Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews will graduate as our first three-time first-team selection.

Three-time all-state selections: Kiera Bartholomew, Emily Mathews, Karsyn Roberts, Justine Pennycooke, Heather Appelson.

Two-time all-state selections: Ellie Hildreth, Jenna Kim, Terra Schmitt, Maya Beasley, Mary-Paige King, Leah Edwards, Elizabeth Rudisil, Lily Kate Watson, Garland Gould, Kinsley Smith, Tyler Spriggs.

Three-time first-team selections: Mathews.

Two-time first-team selections: Bartholomew, Edwards, Rudisil.

The 2022 HSOT Girls Golf All-State Team

First Team

Elizabeth Rudisil, Myers Park (sophomore) — 4A champ, 134 (-10); -7.7 HD.

Alicia Fang, Marvin Ridge (sophomore) — 2nd in 4A, 141 (-3); -4.6 HD.

Emily Mathews, Eastern Alamance (senior) — 3A champ, 139 (-5); -3.9 HD.

Anna Howerton, Reagan (senior) — 3rd in 4A, 143 (-1); -3.8 HD.

Kiera Bartholomew, North Raleigh Christian (senior) — T5th in NCISAA D1, 72 (E); -1.71 HD*.

Jenna Kim, Durham Academy (8th grade) — NCISAA D1 champ, 66 (-6); -1.67 HD*.

Leah Edwards, Northwest Guilford (sophomore) — 4th in 4A, 148 (+4); -1.6 HD.

Caroline Johnson, Pine Lake Prep (senior) — 1A/2A champ, 148 (+4); -1.6 HD.

Saia Rampersaud, Durham Academy (sophomore) — T3rd in NCISAA D1, 71 (-1); -1.08 HD*.

Emerson B. Dever, Jordan (Sophomore) — 5th in 4A, 150 (+6); -0.7 HD.

Second Team

Julia Herzberg, Pinecrest (freshman) — 6th in 4A, 152 (+8); 0.2 HD.

Alexsandra Lapple, O’Neal School (senior) — NCISAA D2 champ, 69 (-3); 0.52 HD*.

Ona Lukes, Durham Academy (senior) — T5th in NCISAA D1, 72 (E); 0.58 HD*.

Madelyn Vogun, New Bern (senior) — T7th in 4A, 153 (+9); 0.6 HD.

Justine Pennycooke, Green Hope (senior) — T7th in 4A, 153 (+9); 0.6 HD.

Malerie Lague, Christ the King (sophomore) — 2nd in 1A/2A, 153 (+9); 0.6 HD.

Maya Beasley, O’Neal School (senior) — 3rd in NCISAA D2, 71 (-1); 0.68 HD*.

Rachel Joyce, O’Neal School (freshman) — T6th in NCISAA D2, 74 (+2); 1.07 HD*.

Kinsley Smith, Saint Mary’s (junior) — T8th in NCISAA D1, 77 (+5); 1.12 HD*.

Eleanor Burnette, Cape Fear Academy (senior) — T4th in NCISAA D2, 73 (+1); 1.12 HD*.

Third Team

Annalee Caveney, North Raleigh Christian (junior) — T3rd in NCISAA D1, 71 (-1); 1.15 HD*.

Karsyn Roberts, Wayne Country Day (junior) — T4th in NCISAA D2, 74 (+2); 1.3 HD*.

Lila Smith, St. David’s (senior) — 2nd in NCISAA D2, 70 (-2); 1.48 HD*.

Terra Schmitt, Wakefield (senior) — T9th in 4A, 155 (+11); 1.5 HD.

Camilah Porras, Pinecrest (sophomore) — T9th in 4A, 155 (+11); 1.5 HD.

Ellen Pritchard, Myers Park (Senior) — T9th in 4A, 155 (+11); 1.5 HD.

Tyler Spriggs, Green Hope (senior) — T9th in 4A, 155 (+11); 1.5 HD.

Garland Gould, Saint Mary’s (junior) — 2nd in NCISAA D1, 70 (-2); 1.66 HD*.

Sanaa Carter, Jacksonville (sophomore) — 2nd in 3A, 150 (+6); 1.7 HD.

Mackenzie Cline, St. David’s (sophomore) — T4th in NCISAA D2, 73 (+1); 1.8 HD*.

Honorable Mention

Lily Kate Watson, North Raleigh Christian (senior) — 7th in NCISAA D1, 74 (+2); 1.83 HD*.

Breannon Council, Fike (junior) — 3rd in 3A, 151 (+7); 2.2 HD.

Mary-Paige King, West Forsyth (senior) — T13th in 4A, 157 (+13); 2.4 HD.

Ellie Hildreth, Hoggard (sophomore) — T13th in 4A, 157 (+13); 2.4 HD.

Heather Appelson, Heritage (senior) — 16th in 4A, 159 (+15); 3.3 HD.

*-handicap differential is from the entire season

HSOT Final Statewide Top 25 Girls Golf Rankings

There’s a new top team in the state this season, as Durham Academy finishes the year ranked first in girls golf. Reagan, the previous No. 1 from the 2021 and 2020 seasons, was ranked 17th. Other state Champions were ranked third (The O’Neal School, NCISAA D2), fourth (Pinecrest, 4A), 20th (Newton-Conover, 1A/2A), and 25th (Fike, 3A).

NCHSAA teams had their Handicap differentials calculated based on their Championship performance, while NCISAA teams had an average of their top three players from the entire season. Reagan and Northwest Guilford did not qualify for states out of the state’s toughest region, but were slotted in accordance with their regional performance.

Durham Academy (1st), North Raleigh Christian (2nd) and The O’Neal School (third) each placed their full three-player lineup on the All-State team.

Durham Academy (-0.72 HD*), NCISAA D1 champ North Raleigh Christian (0.42*) O’Neal School (0.76*), NCISAA D2 champ Pinecrest (2.8), 4A champ Saint Mary’s (2.83*) Myers Park (3.1) Marvin Ridge (3.4) Cary Academy (3.44*) Jordan (5.9) Carmel Christian (6.75*) Providence Day (7.08*) Green Level (8.5) Cannon School (8.57*) Wayne Country Day (8.88*) Cape Fear Academy (9.02*) West Forsyth (9.4) Reagan (N/A) Northwest Guilford (N/A) Forsyth Country Day (9.56*) Newton-Conover (9.8), 1A/2A champ Cardinal Gibbons (11.6) TC Roberson (12.9) Pine Lake Prep (13) Millbrook (13.1) Fike (14.7), 3A champ

*-handicap differential is from the entire season

Previous All-State Teams, Final Rankings