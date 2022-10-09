Highline College to host LGBTQIA+ Week to raise awareness, support

Highline College invites the community for a week-long series of educational events and activities Exploring LGBTQIA+ identity and social justice issues from Oct. 10-14. Coinciding with National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11, LGBTQIA+ Week celebrates and remembers the history of the gay rights movement.

All of the events are free and open to the public, taking place on the main Highline College campus at 2400 S. 240th St. in Des Moines.

Monday, Oct. 10, 10-11:30 a.m

“Our Shared Liberation: Intersectional LGBTQ Activism” presented by keynote Jaelynn Scott. Where: Mt. Constance/Olympus, Building 8.

Hear from Jaelynn Scott with the Lavender Rights Project as she discusses intersectional oppression and why it’s important to disrupt the violence and oppression of Black, trans women.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2:30-3:45 p.m

“Make Your Pride: Tie-dyeing with Dr. T and the Q Center” presented by the Q Center Group. Where: Inter-Cultural Center (Room 204), Building 8.

Join in on some tye-dyeing fun. Highline College will supply the materials (bandanas, totes, dye supplies, and instructions for taking your projects home) and provide a quick walk-thru on techniques. We anticipate having supplies for 20-30 people. This is a social event – ​​so come have some fun (or even just watch), get social and prepare to build community together.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 11 am to 12:30 pm

“How to Prevent and Repair Unintentional Harm” by Bam Mendiola. Where: “Turtle building,” Building 7

This workshop is for people who make mistakes. Bam Mendiola (they/them) will discuss actions you can take to make spaces more inclusive and what to do (and not do) when you mess up. Topics include pronouns, inclusive language, and how to respond to call-ins and call-outs. Mendiola will share the many Mistakes they have made as a DEI facilitator and the things they are actively unlearning.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 11 am to 1 pm

LGBTQIA+ Resource Fair. Where: Mt. Constance/Olympus, Building 8.

Highline and its community partners support the health and wellness of the LGBTQIA+ community. Visitors will be able to explore caring and affirming campus and community resources and services.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m

“Queeraoke: Sing It Out!” by Galactic Molasses and DJ Mike Baskett. Where: Mt. Townsend, Building 8

“Sing It Out” is a karaoke event meant to showcase the Voices of Highline College’s queer community. We will let Voices of all types express themselves and celebrate queerness and transness in all of their voices. We will be highlighting the LGBTQIA+ community in how they choose to let their Voices shine in the way of the music that speaks to their hearts. Whether you can hold a tune or not, come out and celebrate the vast diversity of queerness. Sing your joy, sing your pain, sing whatever’s in your heart. Show up with your fabulous selves and let’s get loud!

Friday, Oct. 14, 10-11:30 a.m

“Intersectional Identities: Sexuality and Beyond” presented by Dr. Tylir McKenzie. Where: Mt. Constance/Olympus, Building 8.

We are all made up of complex and intersecting aspects of identity. This includes not only gender and sexuality, but race, class, age, ability, religious beliefs, language, educational background, and much more. How these identities come together influences both how we perceive ourselves and the world around us, but also how others read and interact with us. Each of these characteristics can have varying levels of privilege and marginalization depending on a wide variety of factors. Come learn about the concept of intersectionality developed by Black Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, and explore the implications of culture and environment as influencers in our lives.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2-4 p.m

“Allied in Action: Kick It With the Task Force Kickball Game” by the LGBTQIA+ Task Force. Where: Softball field, located between the North Parking Lot and the Pavilion (Building 28)

Are you energized from learning and growing during LGBTQIA+ History week? Then come kick it with Highline’s LGBTQIA+ Task Force. Meet the members of the task force and learn how to get involved or how to support this work over a game of kickball. Come to play or cheer the teams on.

If you need accommodations due to a disability, please contact Access Services at (206) 878-3710, ext. 3857 (voice) or (206) 870-4853 (TTY).