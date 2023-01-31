HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-January transfer deadline day deals

Jan 31 (Reuters) – Latest news and Highlights from Europe’s top soccer Leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT, transfer fees either disclosed or as reported by media):

1315 NO REPLACEMENT FOR INJURED ERIKSEN

Manchester United have lost Christian Eriksen to an ankle injury for three months, but manager Erik ten Hag said they would not sign a replacement on deadline day.

“On deadline day it’s difficult, you can’t make policy on such bad injuries,” Ten Hag said.

“But we have players in the midfield department, good players. We have players who can fill the gap.

“It’s quite clear Eriksen brings top quality to our Squad and he has some specifics that are hard to replace, such as his impacts in the final third with his final ball.”

1300 ARSENAL LOSE ELNENY TO INJURY

Arsenal said midfielder Mohamed Elneny has a “significant injury” to his right knee and required surgery, which has prompted the club to seek a replacement.

The club were knocked back in their attempt to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion but look set to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.

MAJOR JANUARY TRANSFERS

* Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich: Loan

* Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea: 100 million euros

* Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United: 45 million pounds

* Cody Gakpo to Liverpool: 37 million pounds

* Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea: 35 million pounds

* Georginio Rutter to Leeds United: 40 million euros

* Noni Madueke to Chelsea: 35 million euros

* Leandro Trossard to Arsenal: 27 million pounds

* Malo Gusto to Chelsea: 26.3 million pounds

* Dango Ouattara to Bournemouth: 20 million pounds

1140 CHELSEA’S JORGINHO TO MAKE ARSENAL SWITCH

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is poised to make a deadline day switch to Arsenal, with British media reporting the Italian is undergoing his medical ahead of a 12 million pounds move.

1125 CANCELO COMPLETES LOAN MOVE TO BAYERN MUNICH

Manchester City full back Joao Cancelo has completed a loan switch to Bayern Munich, who have the option to buy the Portugal international at the end of the season.

1000 ASHBY MOVES TO NEWCASTLE

Scottish right back Harrison Ashby has joined Newcastle United from West Ham United.

“Harrison is a very talented young player with a lot of potential so we are delighted to sign him. He has very good attributes so we are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career,” Coach Eddie Howe said.

0945 MONTEIRO JOINS LEEDS

Highly-rated youngster Diogo Monteiro has joined Leeds United on a 3-1/2 year deal from Swiss Super League side Servette, where the defender made his senior debut at the age of 16. Monteiro has also played for Portugal’s youth teams.

0905 ARSENAL’S MARQUINHOS JOINS NORWICH ON LOAN

Arsenal Winger Marquinhos, 19, has joined second-tier Championship side Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season. He made six appearances in all competitions since joining Arsenal in June.

($1 = 0.8115 pounds)($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Reporting by Hritika Sharma and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Christian Radnedge)