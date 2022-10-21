Highlights & scores: Postseason soccer action
(WWNY) – There was plenty of Section III soccer playoff action on Thursday.
In girls’ Class D soccer from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights Hosted West Canada Valley.
Second half: tied at 1, Samantha Stokely dents the back of the net, putting Copenhagen on top 2-1.
Seventeen minutes later it’s Stokely again. She finished with three goals on the day.
Copenhagen went on to beat West Canada valley 5-1.
In girls’ Class C soccer Playoffs from Beaver Falls, the Beaver River Lady Beavers Hosted Herkimer.
Second half: Beaver River is up 1-0 when Kaylee Zehr tickles twine, one of her three goals on the day. It’s 2-0 Beaver River.
Katelyn Adams would record the shutout in goal as Beaver River blanked Herkimer 5-0.
In girls’ Class B soccer Playoffs from Lowville, the Lady Red Raiders Hosted Marcellus.
First half: Marcellus is on top 1-0 when CeCe Powell finds the mark, upping the Marcellus lead to 2-nothing.
Marcellus went on to upset fourth-seed Lowville 3-1.
On the boys’ side, Defending Section III Champion Belleville Henderson Panthers Hosted Copenhagen in Class D play.
First half: Copenhagen jumps out to an early lead when Landon Sullivan goes top shelf. It’s 1-0 Golden Knights.
But the Panthers would get goals from Owen McNett, Josh Hemingway, and Brandon Dodge as Belleville Henderson advances, beating Copenhagen 3-1.
On the turf at General Brown, Lyme hosted DeRuyter in another Class D matchup.
Lyme takes the early lead when Alex Radley scores one of his two goals on the day. Lakers go in front 1-0.
But DeRuyter ties it up when Rider Forest finds the back of the net, making it 1-all.
Jonny LaFontaine and Derek Radley would add goals as Lyme beats DeRuyter 4-1.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ Section III Class A soccer quarterfinals
Watertown 1, Jamesville-DeWitt 1 – Watertown wins Shootout
East Syracuse-Minoa 2, Indian River 0
Boys’ Section III Class D soccer first round
Lyme 4, DeRuyter 1
Belleville Henderson 3, Copenhagen 1
Poland 6, LaFargeville 0
Fabius-Pompey 2, Alexandria 0
Boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer
Colton-Pierrepont 1, Brushton-Moira 0
Girls’ Section III Class A soccer quarterfinals
East Syracuse-Minoa 8, Indian River 0
New Hartford 7, Watertown 0
Girls’ Section III Class B soccer quarterfinal
Marcellus 3, Lowville 1
Girls’ Section III Class C soccer quarterfinal
Beaver River 5, Herkimer 0
Girls’ Section III Class D soccer quarterfinals
Copenhagen 5, West Canada Valley 1
Poland 5, Belleville Henderson 0
Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer
Hammond 2, Harrisville 0
Madrid-Waddington 5, Brushton-Moira 0
Canton 3, Norwood-Norfolk 1
Chateaugay 2, St. Regis Falls 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Tupper Lake 1
Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
Malone 1, OFA 0
High school football
Whitesboro 41, Watertown 0
Girls’ high school swimming
Canton 115, Gouverneur 41
Malone 55, Massena 38
St. Lawrence Central 64, Potsdam 30
High school volleyball
Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0
Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, OFA 0
Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 2
