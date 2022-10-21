Highlights & scores: Postseason soccer action

(WWNY) – There was plenty of Section III soccer playoff action on Thursday.

In girls’ Class D soccer from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights Hosted West Canada Valley.

Second half: tied at 1, Samantha Stokely dents the back of the net, putting Copenhagen on top 2-1.

Seventeen minutes later it’s Stokely again. She finished with three goals on the day.

Copenhagen went on to beat West Canada valley 5-1.

In girls’ Class C soccer Playoffs from Beaver Falls, the Beaver River Lady Beavers Hosted Herkimer.

Second half: Beaver River is up 1-0 when Kaylee Zehr tickles twine, one of her three goals on the day. It’s 2-0 Beaver River.

Katelyn Adams would record the shutout in goal as Beaver River blanked Herkimer 5-0.

In girls’ Class B soccer Playoffs from Lowville, the Lady Red Raiders Hosted Marcellus.

First half: Marcellus is on top 1-0 when CeCe Powell finds the mark, upping the Marcellus lead to 2-nothing.

Marcellus went on to upset fourth-seed Lowville 3-1.

On the boys’ side, Defending Section III Champion Belleville Henderson Panthers Hosted Copenhagen in Class D play.

First half: Copenhagen jumps out to an early lead when Landon Sullivan goes top shelf. It’s 1-0 Golden Knights.

But the Panthers would get goals from Owen McNett, Josh Hemingway, and Brandon Dodge as Belleville Henderson advances, beating Copenhagen 3-1.

On the turf at General Brown, Lyme hosted DeRuyter in another Class D matchup.

Lyme takes the early lead when Alex Radley scores one of his two goals on the day. Lakers go in front 1-0.

But DeRuyter ties it up when Rider Forest finds the back of the net, making it 1-all.

Jonny LaFontaine and Derek Radley would add goals as Lyme beats DeRuyter 4-1.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III Class A soccer quarterfinals

Watertown 1, Jamesville-DeWitt 1 – Watertown wins Shootout

East Syracuse-Minoa 2, Indian River 0

Boys’ Section III Class D soccer first round

Lyme 4, DeRuyter 1

Belleville Henderson 3, Copenhagen 1

Poland 6, LaFargeville 0

Fabius-Pompey 2, Alexandria 0

Boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Brushton-Moira 0

Girls’ Section III Class A soccer quarterfinals

East Syracuse-Minoa 8, Indian River 0

New Hartford 7, Watertown 0

Girls’ Section III Class B soccer quarterfinal

Marcellus 3, Lowville 1

Girls’ Section III Class C soccer quarterfinal

Beaver River 5, Herkimer 0

Girls’ Section III Class D soccer quarterfinals

Copenhagen 5, West Canada Valley 1

Poland 5, Belleville Henderson 0

Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer

Hammond 2, Harrisville 0

Madrid-Waddington 5, Brushton-Moira 0

Canton 3, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Chateaugay 2, St. Regis Falls 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Tupper Lake 1

Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Malone 1, OFA 0

High school football

Whitesboro 41, Watertown 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Canton 115, Gouverneur 41

Malone 55, Massena 38

St. Lawrence Central 64, Potsdam 30

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0

Canton 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, OFA 0

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 2

