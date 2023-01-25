Highlights & Recap: Syracuse Loses Tough One to North Carolina

More than 20,000 people bore witness to what ended up being a heartbreaking loss for Syracuse men’s basketball.

With 1:23 left on the clock, Joe Girard hit a three to take a 68-66 lead. And 34 seconds later, the sixth and final lead change of the game would go in North Carolina’s favor.

Pete Nance went one-for-two from the stripe, and put back his own miss to go up 69-68. Judah Mintz got inbounded the ball and took it the length of the court before getting charged for a flagrant foul against RJ Davis. Caleb Love went to the line twice afterwards and the Tar Heels escaped the Orange 72-68.

