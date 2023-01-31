Highlights & Recap: Syracuse Falls to Virginia (NCAA Men’s Basketball)

Virginia’s seventh straight win would mean Syracuse’s third straight loss.

Head Coach Jim Boehem says the team played their best game of the season by holding the seventh-ranked team in the country to just a five-point difference, losing 67-62.

“Virginia is really good. They beat us just like they beat everybody else,” Boeheim said.

The first four minutes of the game saw Virginia take a quick 14-6 lead thanks to finishing their first five shots; eight points of which came from Gardner.

