Highlights & Recap: Pittsburgh 84 Syracuse 82

Syracuse fans will be having nightmares about Nelly Cummings against the 2-3 zone. The former Colgate guard scored 22 points for Pittsburgh in the 84-82 win for the Panthers. Cummings shot 7-12 from the field and 6-11 from 3-point range.

Cummings also had 18 points last season in Colgate’s 100-85 win over Syracuse last season.

“He makes shots, he’s a good player,” Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim said about Cummings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button