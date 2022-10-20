Highlights, Live Blog: Phoenix Suns Host Dallas Mavericks in Season Opener

Welcome to Inside The Suns’ live blog for the regular season opener between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Here you can find live updates on Wednesday night’s meeting between the two Western Conference teams who look to avenge their postseason Fate the last time they took the court:

4:50 – Ayton shooting foul and technical foul on Reggie Bullock

Bullock makes a technical free throw and misses the first free throw, Dallas rebounds

Torrey Craig comes in for Chris Paul

Jock Landale comes in for Deandre Ayton

Cameron Payne enters for Cameron Johnson

5:09 – Ayton to Bridges for a dunk shot, 13-12 Phoenix

5:19 – Dončić personal foul

5:45 – Booker makes a mid-range shot, 12-11 Dallas

6:09 – Dončić to Dorian Finney-Smith for a 3-point shot, 12-9 Dallas

6:27 – Ayton tip shot, 9-9 All

6:56 – Doncic to McGee layup, 9-7 Dallas

7:14 – Paul to Booker jump shot, 7-7 All

8:09 – Bridges to Ayton Slam Dunk, 7-5 Dallas

8:27 – Dončić scores in the paint, 7-3 Dallas

9:04 – Bridges fouled by Dinwiddie, makes 1 of 2, 5-3 Dallas

9:12 – JaVale McGee fouled by Deandre Ayton, makes 1 of 2, 5-2 Dallas

9:47 – Luka Dončić with a mid-range shot, 4-2 Dallas

10:00 – Devin Booker fouls Spencer Dinwiddie, 2-2 All

11:10 – Mikal Bridges with the first points of the Suns Season, 2-0 Suns.

15:00 – Suns win the Tip

First Quarter

Pre-Game

Suns Game is switched to ESPN News while the Knicks & Grizzlies go into Overtime

Everybody believes the Suns are out for revenge, but don’t take their word for it. This is just another basketball game.

“Everybody will make it something more than it is,” said Devin Booker.

“Obviously, [it would] be nice to win, but it’s one out of 82. It just happens to be the team that we got put out by. People gonna be coming in saying ‘revenge game’ but whether we win by 30, lose by 30, we still have 81 more games to go.”

His teammates have kept the same mantra, but the reality is plenty of Suns fans are hoping to start off on the right foot while exercising some demons in the process.

The Mavericks and Suns retain plenty of their own core from last season despite some changes to the lineup, but this should still be one of the best games of the opening slate for the league.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook, subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsFN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Three Predictions for the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns

Numerous Suns Speak on Cam Johnson’s Failed Extension Talks

Suns Favored in Season Opener vs. Dallas

Bleacher Report’s Top Trade Chips

How to Watch: Mavericks vs. Suns

Suns Projected to Finish Third in Pacific Division

Deandre Ayton Got His Extension, Will He Improve?