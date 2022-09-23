Highlights Italy 1-0 England Nations League Group C: Raspadori goal guides ITA to win; ENG relegated in the competition

Welcome to Sportstar’s Highlights of the Italy vs England Nations League Group C match from the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Match Report: Raspadori Strike keeps Italy’s Nations League hopes alive and sends England down

FULL-TIME!!

Italy beats England by a scoreline of 1-0; England relegated to League B in the UEFA Nations League

90+6′

Close: Bellingham gets up and tries to guide the ball towards the goal with his head. His effort is close as the ball rattles the top part of the net. Probably the closest England has come to scoring in the match.

90+4′

James brings down Gnonto with a Tactical foul but isn’t shown a yellow. If he was, he also would have missed the game against Germany.

90+3′

Booking- Jack Grealish of England is shown yellow. He was already on a booking from his previous games and this means he cannot play a part in England’s game against Germany.

90+3′

Rice shoots at goal but it is straight at Donnarumma. An easy save for the Italian.

90+2′

England with all the pressure right now as Italy players are back Defending in numbers.

90′

Six added minutes at the end of the second half!!

89′

Italy Subs: Davide Fratessi and Emerson Palmieri replace Dimarco and Jorginho

88′

Di Lorenzo passes to Cristante inside the box. Cristante with a venomous shot but misses the target completely.

85′

Gabbiadini shoots at Pope but the English keeper makes a good save. The danger wasn’t however. Dimarco puts another flashing cross from the left and it passed everyone and looked like a clear tap in for Di Lorenzo at the back-post but the ball hits the foot of the post and doesn’t reach Di Lorenzo. A big Escape for England.

84′

Shot: Bellingham goes for goal from distance but it is nowhere near goal. It hasn’t been a good evening for him, like most of the England team really.

82′

James shoots directly from the free kick but the angle was always against him – it is punched away by Donnarumma.

81′

Italy Sub: Manolo Gabbiadini replaces Raspadori. Gabbiadini playing for Italy after approximately five years.

80′

Booking: Italy’s Di Lorenzo is shown yellow for his late challenge on Grealish.

77′

Double save: Kane is played a good ball on the right and he has enough time and space to take his first shot. His first one is repelled well by the Italian keeper. The rebound falls to the England Skipper again. He shoots again but it is yet another strong save by the Italian keeper.

73′

A change in formation by England- it has gone back to a back-4 (Shaw-LB; Maguire-Dier-CB; James-RB).

72′

England subs: Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish come on for Walker and Saka.

68′ GOOOAAALL!! RASPADORI SCORES FOR ITALY!! Bonucci with a long ball towards goal which Raspadori brought down beautifully. They then cut in and curled the ball to Nick Pope’s far-post with an exquisite finish.

66′

Gnonto looking to make an immediate impact. He takes a first time shot but it is blocked and goes out for a corner.

65′

Dimarco with an inswinger inside the box from an Italy free kick but it is dealt with by the England defence.

63′

Italian Subs: Wilfried Gnonto and Tommasso Pobega replace Scamacca and Barella.

62′

Bellingham landed on his hand and that was a painful one. He is taking his time to get up but he is okay.

60′

Kane flashes a cross across the box but Toloi gets a touch to put the ball out for a corner. It wasn’t the safest of clearances as Toloi’s touch could have sent the ball inside his own net.

57′

Close- Raspadori brings down the ball beautifully and passes to Dimarco. Di Marco finds Barella with a well-measured cross but the latter could not get his ideal connection as his effort creeps past the goal.

55′

Kane had left the pitch momentarily for medical treatment but he is ready to come back on.

52′

Kane and Toloi with a Clash of heads and the England Skipper has come off worse. VAR had a look for a potential penalty but it never looked like one really.

50′

Kane carries the ball into the box and goes for goal, but Bonucci is there again for an important clearance. Foden frustrated that he wasn’t passed the ball at the far post.

49′

James takes the free kick but misses his effort. It is a goal kick for Italy. James went for the postage stamp with a driving shot but could not keep his effort under control.

48′

Booking- Italy’s Veteran defender Bonucci is shown yellow for his challenge on Sterling.

46′

Dimarco delivers an exquisite cross into the box and Scamacca would have got to it if not for Dier’s excellent clearance.

45′ Second half!

Scores remain 0-0 at the start of the second half in the Italy vs England in the Nations League match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

45′ Half-time!

No added time at the end of the first half. It was a bland half by both teams. Scores remain 0-0.

42′

Harry Kane carries the ball from England’s half- he had Foden to his right but instead goes for the shot from distance. The ball flies above Ronnarumma’s goal.

38′

Cristante reaches the loose ball and goes for goal with a first-time shot. But, his shot is blocked.

34′

James takes a first time shot from the edge of the Italian box but it is blocked amidst the sea of ​​bodies in the box. It seemed like an Italian player got the final touch but the referee gives a goal kick.

30′

Dimarco looking to put a cross into the box but James closes down well and sends the ball out for a corner.

27′

Cristante finds a free Raspadori inside the England box with a good cross. However, Raspadori’s first touch lets him down and he loses the ball.

23′

James tries to find Kane in the middle with a low cross from the right, but Bonucci is there to clear the ball to safety.

21′

Apart from Scamacca hitting the post in the fifth minute, it has been an underwhelming match until now in terms of attacking. Neither teams creating anything substantial.

17′

Dimarco’s low cross is not up to the mark and it is an easy clearance by the England defence.

16′

Saka brings down Raspadori and Italy has a free kick in a good area.

14′

Sterling gets away from his man and rolls the ball to Kane on his right. Kane shoots but his shot takes a deflection which takes out the sting from it.

11′

A disappointing delivery into the box by Foden and the set-piece is easily dealt with by Italy.

9′

Sterling with a first-time flick to Kane who tries to escape his marker on the turn. But the weight of Sterling’s flick was a bit too quick for the England skipper.

6′

This time Scamacca goes for goal from quite an ambitious distance but the effort is nowhere near the target.

5′

Off the frame- Scamacca does well to get above Maguire at the far-post and head the ball at Pope’s near-post. Pope gets a touch but the ball hits the frame of the goal and goes out of play.

4′

Raspadori gets the ball in a good position at the edge of England’s box. He tries a curler with his right foot but his shot is blocked.

2′

England going with a back three- John Stones’ absence is the most likely reason.

1′ KICKOFF!

The Italy vs England Nations League Group C match is underway at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

12:13 AM: Both teams singing their national anthems. Kick-off minutes away!!

The Men between the sticks

(From L-R): Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy and Nick Pope of Italy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS



Form Guide Italy In Nations League: DWDL All competitions: WLDWDL England In Nations League: LDDL All competitions: WWLDDL

Italy vs England Starting Lineups Italy: Donnarumma (GK), Di Lorenzo, Bonucci(c), Acerbi, Toloi, Cristante, Jorginho, Di Marco, Raspadori, Scamacca, Barella England: Pope(GK), Walker, James, Rice, Dier, Maguire, Saka, Bellingham, Kane(c), Sterling, Foden.

Italy vs England Predicted XI Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Jorginho; Gnonto, Immobile, Grifo England (3-4-3): Ramsdale (GK); James, Tomori, Maguire; James, Rice, Bellingham, Chilwell; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Match Preview

Italy hosts England in Milan for a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2020 Finals and Germany welcomes Hungary to Leipzig with all teams except England still in contention to reach the Nations League Finals next year.

England will be relegated to League B if it loses to Italy. Hungary can qualify if it beats Germany, which is preoccupied with coronavirus infections.

The Hungarians currently lead the group on seven points, one more than Germany, while the Italians have five. England plays Germany in London on Monday, when Hungary will play Italy in Budapest.

With Roberto Mancini and his men missing out on a spot in the World Cup, it will be looking to salvage some pride by qualifying for the Nations League final.

With inputs from AP