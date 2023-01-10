Highlights From Mike Woodson’s ‘Inside Indiana Basketball’ Radio Show

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Mike Woodson appeared on his Weekly radio show “Inside Indiana Basketball” on Monday night at Southern Stone Restaurant, alongside play-by-play announcer Don Fischer.

Woodson and Fischer discussed recent losses to Iowa and Northwestern and previewed Wednesday’s upcoming road game at Penn State. Here are the highlights from the show.

On Indiana’s 91-89 loss at Iowa…

  • Woodson was happy with the team’s strong start to the game, getting out to a 28-7 lead. “The practice time that we put it, it showed form the very beginning when the ball was thrown up. We did every thing we set out to do, the defense was really good, and offensively, the ball was moving.”
  • Indiana forward Race Thompson went down with a knee injury in the first half, which Woodson thought had a big impact on the game. “From that point on, defensively, we weren’t the same and that just can’t be.”
  • “Probably one of the best halves we’ve had until the five minute mark when Race went down.”
  • “Right now we’re kind of playing defensively in spurts, and that gets you beat.”
  • “We’ve lost two key guys, but our opponents don’t care about that, really they don’t. We try to build this team that when someone gets hurt, the next guy’s got to be ready to step up.”
  • Mike Woodson was clearly upset when Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery’s second technical foul was reversed, allowing him to stay in the game. “When you let coaches cross the line like that, you open up a can of Worms for something bad to happen.
  • “[McCaffery] did it twice, and it’s unacceptable and I made it very clear to the commissioner because I would never go into another coach’s space … That can never happen again.”

