Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 123-140 Portland Trail Blazers in NBA | 01/15/2023

“There’s a lot of talk about the European versus the US in an All-Star situation, and which team would win,” Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd said ahead of their 119-115 double win on Thursday about the Los Angeles Lakers. “This was not the conversation 10-15 years ago, or 20 years ago.

“When did you start?” look at the international pool, it is deep and youthful. It is great for a basketball game.”

“ Is it growing and I think it is? growing extremely fast,” he said. “I think the game, when you play it, is a game. If you only talk about the Fundamentals being taught, you will learn more. you can see that with Luka, Giannis and the Joker (Jokic). They play the game right.”

“I think we’re probably getting more respect than we used to,” Doncic said. “We have a lot of international players that are really good.

“People like great basketball players. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. it is They just have fun.”

‘So who would win the star-studded All-Star game? Kidd mulled over that thought and said, “It all depends on who it is. the coach”.

“He has it all and is going to get something special here,” to 500 points (from Abdul-Jabbar). What else is there? to do?

“I think you are a good fit. You can see he still loves to play, he loves the competition. You are young at heart, even though you are 38 years old. When he wakes up, he might jump out of bed, knowing him. But at 38 or 39, his feet slide across the floor. lifting your feet. It is simply remarkable that he still packs the punch at age 38. The numbers he is on. presenting are notable.

“LeBron was LeBron,”

“But is it? It’s always a pleasure to face players like that, especially LeBron. He’s always happy. 20 years, playing at a high level every game”.

As a rookie, Doncic was just 5-of-11 from the field and scored just 14 points in his first game against James on Oct. 31, 2018.

“I was really nervous,” watched almost his whole life.

“Playing against him was a dream come true. It was a game I will never forget.”

“I think when you get to know the world’ talks about LeBron, Lebron is in his own category for the way he entered the league. And he never lets down his fans, his teammates and his owners by winning championships, helping players get paid. At the end of the day, he’s happy. about to win. They never talked about records. The only thing he really talked about was trying to win championships, and he did that at a very high level. And I said this about Luka, sometimes you can underestimate people. you need to enjoy them while they are here. It doesn’t look like Father Time will get him, but when he does decide to walk away, he will be missed.”