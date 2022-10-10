Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky Basketball’s Pro Day

If you’re still reeling from Kentucky football’s detrimental loss to South Carolina on Saturday, not to worry, because basketball is almost upon us.

On Sunday evening, UK men’s basketball held its annual Pro Day, showcasing the 2022-23 roster in front of scouts from all 30 NBA teams.

A mixture of physical tests, scrimmaging and other drills made for around two hours of work for the Wildcats.

Kentucky posted some extended highlights from Sunday’s action:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button