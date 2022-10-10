Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky Basketball’s Pro Day

If you’re still reeling from Kentucky football’s detrimental loss to South Carolina on Saturday, not to worry, because basketball is almost upon us.

On Sunday evening, UK men’s basketball held its annual Pro Day, showcasing the 2022-23 roster in front of scouts from all 30 NBA teams.

A mixture of physical tests, scrimmaging and other drills made for around two hours of work for the Wildcats.

Kentucky posted some extended highlights from Sunday’s action:

The Lone player UK was missing on Sunday was Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick, who head Coach John Calipari said rolled his ankle on Saturday and was unable to participate just a day later.

Here’s who led the team in individual drills and measurements:

3/4 Court Sprint: Jacob Toppin (3.09 seconds)

Max Vertical Jump: Daimion Collins (46.5 inches)

Standing Vertical Jump: Daimion Collins (34 inches)

Reactive Pro: Sahvir Wheeler (2.89 seconds)

Shuttle Run: Cason Wallace (10.03 seconds)

Hand Width : Oscar Tshiebwe (9 1/2 inches)

Hand Height : Oscar Tshiebwe (10 3/4 inches)

Wingspan: Ugonna Onyenso, Oscar Tshiebwe (7’4″)

Height: Ugonna Onyenso (6’11”)

Standing Reach: Ugonna Onyenso — 9’2.5″

Other clips from the Wildcats’ Pro Day:

Kentucky’s season-opener is set for Nov. 7, as the Cats will welcome the Howard Bison to Rupp Arena. Big Blue Madness is next up on the docket, the grand event is set to take place on Friday, Oct. 14.

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

