SAN ANTONIO — Leilani Rodriguez had 15 kills and Shelby Devorah added 14 for Highlands, which defeated Edison 25-17, 23-25 ​​25-21, 25-19 in a District 27-5A match on Tuesday night at the Alamo Convocation Center.

The Owls(22-10 overall) improved to 9-2 and remained in solid playoff Positioning behind first place Alamo Heights(11-0) and MacArthur(9-1) with five matches remaining.