Highlands boys team, Cooper girls lead KHSAA state golf Qualifiers

Highlands and Cooper advanced to next week’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association high school state golf tournaments in Bowling Green after the first round of the state tournament this week in Shepherdsville.

The Highlands boys team will be the only Northern Kentucky boys team competing in the tournament, which is Oct. 4-5. Four local players qualified as individuals. This is the third consecutive year Highlands has qualified for the boys state golf tournament. The Bluebirds placed ninth in last year’s Championship tourney.

The Cooper girls team won the state Qualifier and will play as a full team at state for the third-straight season. Cooper has finished fifth in the state in both 2020 and 2021.

Reagan Ramage, the Region 7 champion, finished third in the Qualifier and will play in the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season, as will teammate Eva Maley.

Five Northern Kentucky players qualified as individuals for the state tournament, which will be Oct. 7-8 in Bowling Green at the Bowling Green Country Club.

Boys state first round

Team: 1. Oldham County 301, 2. Highlands 318, 3. South Oldham 321, 4. Covington Catholic 323, 5. St. Henry 334, 6. Campbell County and Central Hardin 346, 8. Elizabethtown 373.

Highlands individuals: Joel Craft 76, Hank Shick 78, Nate Surrey 80, Ryan Toole 84, Oliver Golden 88.

Individual state Qualifiers: T6: Tanner Lorms (Ryle) 74, T9: Caleb Eaglin (Newport Central Catholic) 75, T11: Nathan Resing (Covington Catholic) 76, T17: Mitchell Gastright (CovCath) 78.

Other locals: T22: Ben Carter and Kevin Tobergte (St. Henry) 79, T26: Paxton McKelvey (Ryle) and Talen Beane (Campbell County) 80, T31: Yuji Maruishi (Cooper) 81, T37: Adam Brandstetter (Villa Madonna) and Luke Pieper (CovCath) 84, T42: Palmer McKelvey (Ryle), Jake Gross (Campbell) and Nick Thapar (CovCath) 85, 47. Vince DiTommaso (CovCath) 86, T48: Rylee Spence (Pendleton County) and Hunter Scalf (Grant County ) 87, T55: Ben Bosse (Grant County), Will Hammon (St. Henry) and Will Carter (St. Henry) 88, T61: Matthew Marlette (Ryle) and EJ Farmer (Campbell County) 89, T64: Layne Masters ( Conner) 91, 66. Evan Clark (Campbell County) 92, T68: Kyle Flynn (Dixie Heights) and TJ Sorrell (Bellevue) 94, T71: Tyler Brandstetter (VMA) and Mikey Cefaratti (Gallatin County) 95, T75: Charlie Bihl (St. Henry) 99, T78: Trevor Williams (Campbell County) and Peyton Elmore (Boone County) 102.

Girls state first round

Team: 1. Cooper 324, 2. Sacred Heart 330, 3. Owen County, 4. North Hardin 351, 5. Notre Dame 374, 6. Central Hardin 379, 7. Assumption 395, 8. Grant County 405.

Cooper individuals: Reagan Ramage 73, Kendall Brissey 79, Eva Maley 81, Skylar Anderson 91, Ava Finke 94.

Individual state Qualifiers: T7: Maddi Hudson (Grant County) 79, T11: Anika Okuda (Ryle) 81, T14. Natalie Lovell (Notre Dame) and Emma Laker (Brossart) 83, T18. Didi Jiradamkerng (NDA) 84.

Other locals: T28: Sofia Seals (Conner) and Reese Barlow (Pendleton County) 90, T34: Bailey Ritter (Brossart) 92, T38: Sarah Smith (Grant County) 94, T45: Sammi Flowers (NDA) and Katie Wright (Pendleton County) 96, T50: Ella Miller (Grant) and Jenna Day (Simon Kenton) 100, T52: Carly Apgar and Brooklyn Callioni (St. Henry) 101, T54: Natalie Hall (Walton-Verona) and Ellie Stamm (Beechwood) 102, 56 .Molly Brue (St. Henry) 103, T62: Lexi McMillin (St. Henry) 107, 67. Leah Hickey (NDA) 111, T68: Addyson St. John (Dixie Heights) and Jenna Richey (Highlands) 113, 71. Alli Collins (Campbell County) 116, 72. Riley Pope (NDA) 120, T76: Madlin Bosse (Grant) 132, 79, Gracee Hutchison (Grant) 150.