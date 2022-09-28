Highlands boys team, Cooper girls lead KHSAA state golf Qualifiers

Highlands boys team, Cooper girls lead KHSAA state golf Qualifiers

Highlands and Cooper advanced to next week’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association high school state golf tournaments in Bowling Green after the first round of the state tournament this week in Shepherdsville.

The Highlands boys team will be the only Northern Kentucky boys team competing in the tournament, which is Oct. 4-5. Four local players qualified as individuals. This is the third consecutive year Highlands has qualified for the boys state golf tournament. The Bluebirds placed ninth in last year’s Championship tourney.

The Cooper girls team won the state Qualifier and will play as a full team at state for the third-straight season. Cooper has finished fifth in the state in both 2020 and 2021.

