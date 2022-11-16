Highlanders men’s soccer starts NCAA Tournament play Thursday

The UC Riverside Highlanders, the 2022 Big West regular season and conference tournament champions, will face Portland this Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. The match kicks off at 7 pm (Pacific Time) from Merlo Field in Portland and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

With a win the Highlanders will move on to face eighth-seeded Oregon State in Corvallis.

UCR earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 over the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in front of a sold-out crowd at UC Riverside Soccer Stadium. UC Riverside won the Big West regular season title with a 4-1 home win over the Gauchos on Senior Night.

This has been a historic season for the Highlanders, led by Big West Coach of the Year Tim Cupello. A record eight players were All-Big West selections and their regular season title was the first in program history.

The 48-team NCAA Tournament will culminate at the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup, featuring the national semifinals and final, from Dec. 9-12 in Cary, NC

Highlander fans can rally around the team’s historic season in a variety of ways.

Give

UCR supporters can make a gift to support the team’s journey through the NCAA Tournament.

Watch

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Attend

For fans in the Portland area, tickets are available on the NCAA website.